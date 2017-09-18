Fox News Schedule With Luara Ingraham: Sean Hannity Moves to 9

Getty

Six months after its last primetime shake-up, Fox News Channel is changing things up again to make room for Laura Ingraham. The conservative radio host is finally joining FNC, which has given her the 10 p.m. ET timeslot. However, the show won’t start until October 30.

Titled The Ingraham Angle, her show will take over the current slot held by Sean Hannity’s Hannity. But Hannity fans don’t have to worry about him going anywhere, since he’ll move to 9 p.m. Tucker Carlson will keep the 8 p.m. hour.

The Five will also move back to its titular timeslot. In April, the show moved to 9 p.m. but kept its title because it still has five co-hosts. The 5 p.m. window opened after Eric Bolling left the network following an investigation into allegations he sent lewd text messages to female colleagues.

Although Ingraham’s show won’t debut until October 30, Fox News is going to see how the 10 p.m. timeslot ET will do without Hannity for just over a month. On September 25, Hannity will move to 9 p.m., with “rotating hosts” working the 10 p.m. slot until The Ingraham Angle debuts.

Ingraham had long been rumored to be joining Fox News after she did not land a job within the Trump Administration. There were rumors after President Donald Trump’s victory in November that she would serve as Trump’s press secretary. Back on September 11, CNN reported that Ingraham would host a 10 p.m. show on FNC, but it was not confirmed until today.

“After a decade working at FOX News with a team of television pros, I am thrilled to be joining the primetime line-up as a host of the 10 o’clock hour,” Ingraham said in a statement. “Martha [MacCallum], Tucker and Sean have proven that they understand the pulse of America across the political and the cultural spectrum. I look forward to informing and entertaining the audience and introducing new voices to the conversation.”

Fox News previously changed up the primteimte line-up in April after Bill O’Reilly was ousted. In that reshuffling, The Five was sent to 9 p.m., Carlson got the 8 p.m. slot and Bolling co-hosted The Specialists at 5 p.m. from May 1 until his suspension.

Here’s what the new Fox News primetime will look like, beginning on October 30.

Time Title Host 8 p.m. ET Tucker Carlson Tonight Tucker Carlson 9 p.m. ET Hannity Sean Hannity 10 p.m. ET The Ingraham Angle Laura Ingraham

Ingraham is the host of the three-hour radio show The Laura Ingraham Show. She is also the editor-in-chief of LifeZette. Ingraham has also written several books, including Shut Up & Sing: How Elites from Hollywood, Politics, and the UN Are Subverting America (2003), Of Thee I Zing (2011) and the satirical The Obama Diaries (2010).