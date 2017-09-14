Francia Raisa, Selena Gomez’s Friend: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Feliz cumpleaños a mi hermana, My forever friend ❤️ A post shared by Francia Raísa (@franciaraisa) on Jul 22, 2017 at 9:09pm PDT

In 2015, Selena Gomez came out about her Lupus diagnosis, but she recently revealed that she recently needed a kidney transplant. Fortunately, Gomez’s friend Francia Raisa stepped in and provided her with the kidney she needed. Get to know more about Raisa in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Gomez Announced the Transplant Via Instagram

In an Instagram photo of herself with friend Raisa, Gomez revealed the news that she had had a kidney transplant this summer and that her friend had come to her rescue. She wrote this as a caption with the post:

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made.

As reported by USA Today, just this past week, Gomez was photographed at New York Fashion Week and she participated in Tuesday’s Hand in Hand telethon to raise funds for Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma victims.

2. Raisa Is an Advocate & Model for Freedom Fighters

In her spare time, Raisa dedicates herself to the greater good, representing Freedom Fighters for Unlikely Heroes. Raisa has modeled for the site’s merchandise and hopes to raise money for the cause. On the website, it explains:

Being a Freedom Fighter means fighting for what’s right, never giving up, and using your voice so others can live FREE … Francia Raisa, actress, advocate and Unlikely Heroes celebrity ambassador came to us with a dream to raise awareness about the realities of Human Trafficking and her desire to rescue 5 girls from sex slavery for her Birthday. We said, YES and we hope you will too!

3. Like Gomez, Raisa Is an Actress

Raisa’s breakout role on television was Over There and her film debut was Bring it On: All or Nothing.

She previously had a long-standing role on the TV show The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which also gave Shailene Woodley her big break.

Currently, she is set to appear in the Black-ish spin-off show Grown-ish.

4. Raisa Met Gomez at a Charity Event Almost a Decade Ago

In a heartfelt Instagram post, Raisa talked about the deep connection she shares with her friend Gomez and wrote:

I went through heartbreak this year and you left the studio and drove out of your way to come see me and comfort me. I received good news last month and you facetimed me minutes before you went up on stage just to congratulate me. There are so many moments we have and things you do that I cherish and don’t take for granted. Wether its crying, laughing, or simply sitting on my kitchen floor throwing our hands up in the air confused at life, I’m thankful you’re always there. I am obsessed with every memory we’ve built in the last 8 years and the ones we have yet to create. I am so grateful that God put you in my life when he did. If you think about the time that we met and where we were in our lives when we first hung out, his timing was perfect. It’s been so inspiring watching you grow and to grow with you. I learn so much from you and I’m so so so proud of you.

The NY Daily News reports that Raisa and Gomez’s friendship began nearly a decade ago at a Disney and ABC Family charity event the Children’s Hospital. Raisa talked to Latina Magazine in 2013 about her getting together with Gomez, stating that:

Yes, we do. Six years ago Disney and ABC Family had the stars of their shows go to the Children’s Hospital. Selena and I were in the same group and we just clicked.

5. She Is the Daughter of Radio Personality Renan (El Cucuy) Coello

Raisa is a native to Los Angeles and she is the daughter of radio personality Renan (El Cucuy) Coello and Virginia Almendarez, according to the NY Daily News.

In high school, Raisa was a cheerleader and she attended Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills, California.

Like her father, Raisa is the host of the radio show “WTFrancia” on Main Stage on Dash Radio.