‘The Sopranos’ Actor Frank Vincent Dead at 78

Getty

The Sopranos actor Frank Vincent has died at age 78 from complications from heart surgery, according to The Blast.

TMZ reports that Vincent suffered a heart attack last week, and underwent open heart surgery on Wednesday. He died during surgery.

The actor was known for his roles in Martin Scorsese films like Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Casino. Most recently, he played the role of Bishop Cattalano on Law & Order: SVU.

Fellow Sopranos actor Vincent Pastore informed friends of the death, according to The Blast. The email reportedly read: “I just received a phone call that frank vincent has passed away… ill let all know about the services…we lost a great character actor and great man ..may he always stay in our memory.” Pastore also took to Facebook to mourn Vincent’s loss.

In 2011, Vincent was interviewed by Men’s Fitness, and discussed his career, which began at just 5-years-old. Asked what the highlight of his career had been at that point, he said: “I guess that The Sopranos is and Goodfellas. That’s the one that most people recognize me or know me from and Sopranos is now picking up some of that slack. I guess you could say that the two of those are my two big highlights.”

Asked by Men’s Fitness what’s the biggest lesson he’s learned from his time in the business, Vincent said: