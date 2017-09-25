Meet Frankie Muniz’s Girlfriend Paige Price

This is the first picture we took together and my favorite ever. You can see the love and it makes me so happy. I love you @pogprice! A post shared by Frankie Muniz (@frankiemuniz4) on Sep 22, 2017 at 2:47pm PDT

Frankie Muniz is an award-winning actor and race car driver, who is now a contestant on season 25 of Dancing With the Stars. But, what is Muniz’s dating life like? Get to know more about Muniz and his girlfriend Paige Price by checking out their best photos.

Zaaaaamn, that Rican cut got my man lookin all fly. A post shared by Pog Price (@pogprice) on May 14, 2017 at 10:03am PDT

Price is a model who hails from Scottsdale, Arizona and the two have shown a ton of PDA on Price’s Instagram account. They seem to enjoy traveling and taking on new experiences together.

D-backs, killin it this season! Happy birthday Baxter! 🎂 A post shared by Pog Price (@pogprice) on Jun 11, 2017 at 4:56pm PDT

Frankie Muniz’s partner on DWTS is Witney Carson and he revealed to her why he’s been out of the acting game for a while. Muniz explained:

I had a crash and broke my back and injured my hands and ribs. I broke my ribs, I broke my back, ankle. I tore my meniscus two months ago. I’m a walking disaster. I’m taking this so seriously. I literally am dedicated to icing, sauna, whatever I can to heal so I’m ready for the next day.

Last season, Carson had Chris Kattan as a partner and he had suffered a great deal of injuries as well over the years.

I'd literally do anything in the world to make you happy. I'm so proud of you, Prince Charming 😘 @frankiemuniz4 A post shared by Pog Price (@pogprice) on Sep 19, 2017 at 12:45am PDT

A few years ago, Muniz was engaged to now ex-fiancee Elycia Marie Turnbow. According to the Daily Mail, Muniz proposed to her in 2011. The Daily Mail also reported that the two had a very volatile relationship, with a 911 call being involved.

I had heaps of fun at the @dbacks game tonight! Oh, and… You're pretty incredible darling 💕 A post shared by Pog Price (@pogprice) on Jun 6, 2017 at 11:43pm PDT

Muniz suffered a mini-stroke a couple years ago and he talked about it to FOX News, revealing:

I did [make changes], just to help to prevent it from happening again. I’m a very high-stress person and am all about getting things done. It’s hard for me to just sit down. I’ve tried to force myself to relax, play golf and go for motorcycle rides. I try to eat better, but it’s hard because I love baby back ribs. I’m trying to take it easy.

Day one in San Diego! Already have that weird t-shirt tan goin' on. ⛳️🏌🏼‍♀️ I love adventures with this handsome fella ❤️ A post shared by Pog Price (@pogprice) on May 18, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Recently, Muniz and girlfriend Price were spotted out on a date night, holding hands, in West Hollywood, according to Just Jared Jr. The two dined at the restaurant Craig’s.

over 6hrs of walking all over paris today. i love this adventure, couldn't be happier 💋 A post shared by Pog Price (@pogprice) on Apr 19, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

According to WhosDatedWho, Muniz has been in several high-profile relationships. He has reportedly dated Ellen Page (2008), Hilary Duff (2002 – 2004) and Amanda Bynes (2002 – 2003). Ellen Page has since come out as gay.