‘Gotham’ Season 4 Cast Members & Premiere Spoilers 2017

Jeff Neumann/FOX

Fox’s Gotham is back for another season of twisting the Batman origin into something even longtime fans can’t recognize. This season, young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) will become a vigilante, putting him on the eventual path to becoming the World’s Greatest Detective. In the meantime, Penguin (Robin Lord Taylor) will be scheming new ways to climb up the Gotham social ladder as the owner of the Iceberg Lounge. We’re also expecting to see the return of the Scarecrow. Season four of Gotham starts on Thursday, September 21 at 8 p.m. ET on Fox. Read on for a preview and to meet the returning cast.

After three seasons, we certainly know that Bruno Heller’s Gotham wants to be its own thing instead of following the expected plot points of Bruce’s journey to becoming Batman as it also establishes the villains of Gotham City. At the end of the season, Bruce realized his true potential to become a hero of Gotham City, even saving a littler girl in the final scene. It looks like Bruce’s story is finally going to take center stage in Gotham.

Here’s the episode description from Fox:

In the Season 4 premiere, Gordon fears Jonathan Crane is still alive and back in Gotham when the Scarecrow’s signature MO is used in a series of robberies. Meanwhile, Penguin’s “licensing” of crime in the city backfires during the grand opening of his new Iceberg Lounge; and, in the aftermath of his encounter with Ra’s Al Ghul, Bruce begins his vigilante watch.

Now it’s time to meet the cast and characters of Gotham‘s fourth season.

David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne

At the end of season three, Bruce decided to finally fight the war to clean up Gotham himself. Although many think Bruce just showed up and started playing Batman, this does follow several other stories about Batman’s origin. Even in Frank Miller’s Batman: Year One, we see Bruce try to be a vigilante before he decides to be a Bat to strike fear into the hearts of criminals, that “superstitious and cowardly lot.” Mazouz is also known for his roles in Touch and The Games Maker.

Ben McKenzie as Jim Gordon

For some reason, Ben McKenzie still doesn’t have a mustache and hasn’t started wearing glasses as Jim Gordon. And for all the killing he’s done and all the times he’s been kicked off the force (I’ve lost track at this point), it’s hard to see how he becomes the respected Commissioner Gordon we know. Hopefully things will change for him in season three. McKenzie also starred in The OC and Southland. He also voiced Batman in the 2011 animated adaptation of Batman: Year One.

Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock

Donal Logue stars as Harvey Bullock, who has been an interim Gotham City Police precinct chief after Barnes (Michael Chiklis) went nuts. Logue is best known for his role in Sons of Anarchy as Lee Toric. He also starred in Vikings and Law & Order: SVU. He also starred in the short-lived FX series Terriers (2010).

Camren Bicondova as Selina Kyle/Catwoman

After getting burned by Bruce one too many times, Selina Kyle has given up on trying to be a good person and is on the road to becoming Catwoman. Camren Bicondova has played the role since day one and is one of the show’s breakout stars. This is her first TV role, following appearances in the movies Battlefield America and Girl House.

Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth

Last season, Bruce actually killed Alfred, but thanks to Ra’s Al Ghul’s Lazarus Pits, he revived the faithful butler and protector. Pertwee is a British actor best known for his roles in Equilibrium, Dog Soldiers and Event Horizon. In 2010, he appeared in an episode of Luther with Idris Elba. He also co-starred in 2011’s Camelot.

Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin

Now that Ed Nygma/The Riddler (Cory Michael Smith) is the frozen centerpiece of the Iceberg Lounge, Oswald is going to need to find a new foil. Oswald is played by Robin Lord Taylor. His other credits include The Walking Dead, Law & Order: SVU, Killing Lincoln and Law & Order. In 2006, he starred in the college comedy Accepted with Justin Long.

Morena Baccarin as Dr. Leslie “Lee” Thompkins

Morena Baccarin has turned a relatively obscure Batman character into a major one with her performance as Dr. Leslie “Lee” Thompkins. In season three, her character turned dark after Jim killed Mario Falcone. Baccarin is known for roles on Homeland and the V remake. She also starred as Vanessa in Deadpool.

Erin Richards as Barbara Keane

Did you really think Barbara Keane died? Of course not! Erin Richards is back to play Barbara, who we all once thought was going to be Jim’s wife. Now, she’s a part of Gotham’s evil underground and there’s been long-running theories that she’ll become Harley Quinn. Richards is a Welsh actress who also starred in Breaking In and Merlin.

Jessica Lucas as Tabitha Galivan

While Galivan himself is long gone from the series, Tabitha continues to hang around. Now that she thinks Barbara is dead, she’s looking for a new partner in crime and might have found one in Selina. Lucas also starred in the 2013 version of Evil Dead, Cloverfield and That Awkward Moment. She also starred in 90210 and the short-lived Melrose Place reboot.

Crystal Reed as Sofia Falcone

Crystal Reed is the one major new face we’ll see on Gotham this season. She stars as Sofia Falcone, the daughter of Don Falcone and a possible new love interest for Jim. Reed is best known for her role as Allison Argent on MTV’s Teen World. She also had roles in Too Late, Crazy, Stupid, Love. and Skyline.