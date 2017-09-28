‘Great News’ Spoilers: How Many Episodes Will Tina Fey Star in?

Greg Gayne/NBC

Tina Fey is back on NBC thanks to Great News, the sophomore sitcom created by her 30 Rock co-writer Tracey Wigfield. The series, which stars Brigga Heelan, will feature Fey in a guest role for the first part of the second season. Fey is expected to appear as Diana St. Tropez in at least three episodes.

In a season two first look video, star Andrea Martin mentions that Fey “believes so much in this show that she’s doing the first three shows.”

Great News centers on the behind-the-scenes goings-on at The Breakdown, a local New Jersey news show. In the second season, Fey’s character storms in to take over and modernize the show. Chuck (John Michael Higgins) sees her as a threat, since it could mean that he’s sidelined by his younger co-anchor Portia (Nicole Richie).

During the Television Critics Association press tour in August, NBC Chairman Bob Greenblatt told Deadline that Fey will be in a “few episodes.”

“I think it’s her wheelhouse, behind the scenes of television, commenting on the world we live in,” Greenblatt said. “It’s a clever use of her.”

The character is described as a caricatured version of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg. She’s written a book called Boss Bitch and is idolized by producer Katie (Heelan).

In real life, Fey is Heelan’s idol.

“All of us, we can’t wait to have Tina on the show,” the actress told Entertainment Weekly in September. “I know Katie sort of idolizes this character. It’s going to be really easy to step into those scenes because Tina Fey has been somebody that I’ve looked up to for the whole time I’ve being doing this.”

Fey told EW that Diana is the anti-Liz Lemon, referring to her 30 Rock character. “She has this super-powerful career and a bunch of babies that surrogates gave birth to on transatlantic flights for tax reasons, so, you know, she has worked it all out,” Fey said.

Fey is an executive producer on the show, which was created by Emmy winner Wigfield, Fey’s co-writer on the 30 Rock series finale. Since 30 Rock ended, Fey co-created Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. She’s also appeared on Kimmy Schmidt in two different roles.