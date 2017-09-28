Grey’s Anatomy Season 14 Spoilers: Meredith, Dr. Riggs & Megan Love Triangle

ABC

Tonight is the two-hour season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy, and Meredith has once again found herself in quite the pickle.

She may have been the one to inform Riggs that his long-lost love, Megan Hunt, is not dead, but based on previews for tonight’s premiere, it seems like she’s not ready to give him up just yet.

*Warning: spoilers ahead!*

In the trailer for tonight’s season 14 premiere, Owen’s sister warns Meredith to stay away from Riggs and Megan and let them rekindle their romance, but Meredith doesn’t seem to want to do that.

Riggs is also in a tight spot. He doesn’t want to tell Megan he’s with Meredith, but he also knows he owes it to her to be honest with her.

The circumstances of Megan’s disappearance– which has lasted a whole decade— are unclear. All we know is that she boarded a helicopter and went missing whilst flying through an unprotected airspace in battlefield. Nathan’s side of the story is that the blame is on him because he let Megan take his place on the chopper, which was transporting a patient. Owen, however, has his own side of the story. Owen says that Nathan was never near Megan that day, and that he was, in fact, cheating on her with another woman when she boarded the chopper.

Grey’s has recast the role of Megan Hunt. She will now be played by actress Abigail Spencer, known for her recurring roles on Mad Men and Suits, and her leading role on Timeless. The character was previously played by Bridget Regan, but according to TVLine, Regan’s work on The Last Ship has prevented her from being able to do Grey’s Anatomy.

Regan kindly took to Twitter to give a shout out to Abigail Spencer, saying she knew she’d do a wonderful job as Megan. “Thanks for all the love guys! @abigailspencer is an incredible actor, tip top lady and will be a BRILLIANT Megan on #GreysAnatomy 💓”

Thanks for all the love guys! @abigailspencer is an incredible actor, tip top lady and will be a BRILLIANT Megan on #GreysAnatomy 💓💓 — Bridget Regan (@BridgetRegan) August 5, 2017

Outlets have hinted that Megan will have a lot of medical needs to attend to, and that her mental stability may also be in question. Who Nathan will end up with, Meredith or Megan, is still a mystery.

Be sure to tune into the season 14 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy tonight on ABC at 8pm ET/PT.