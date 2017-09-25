‘Halloween Baking Championship’ 2017: Meet the Contestants

Youtube

Tonight, on the season premiere of Halloween Baking Championship, seven bakers will face off for the opportunity to win $25,000. The bakers hail from all over the country, and are determined to prove that their skills will award them the grand prize money, and the title of the Food Network’s Halloween Baking Champion.

Here are the contestants:

Ray Vizcaino

Ray, 30, is a wedding cake designer at a bakery called Sugar and Scribe Bakery in San Diego. He served in the Marines briefly before deciding to pursue his passion and go to culinary school.

Ray received his BS in Hospitality Food and Beverage Management fro the Art Institution of California in 2013. Prior to working at Sugar and Scribe, he worked as a cake decorator at De Coeur Bakeshop, Albertsons, Harvey Milk’s American Diner, and Whole Foods.

Jasmin Bell

Jasmin Bell is a pastry chef and instructor from Seattle. The 28-year-old specializes in macaroons. She is also the creator of Bells pastries, a 3-hour chef led experience where participants can learn how to create unique and gourmet desserts.

Cliff Butler

Cliff Butler, 61, has worked as a professional pastry chef at The University of Texas and was a pastry instructor at Le Cordon Bleu. Butler’s Food Network bio states that he “loves the scare-factor of Halloween and has a passion for old-school horror movies.”

After graduating from Le Cordon Bleu, Butler began a career at Green Pastures. He has over 30 years experience in the business and specializes in chocolate work.

Andrea Kratville

Andrea is a self-taught baker. She believes in the paranormal, and is a fan of making spooky treats for Halloween.

Jessica Scott

Jessica Scott is an executive pastry chef at Puesto. At just 27, Jessica received her Associate’s Degree in the Science of Baking and Pastry from the Art Institute of California San-Diego. She has worked as a Pastry Chef at Denver FIVE, Crave Dessert Bar and Lounge, Blackberry Catering, Bistro Boys Catering, and The Fishery.

Jonathan Elias

Jonathan hails from Troy, Michigan, and is a pastry chef at the Hyde Park Prime Steakhouse. He is also the creator of The Pastry Guru, where his clients include Detroit Lions stars, Nate Burleson and Stephen Tulloch, and Joe Farris of Project Runway and Motor City Denim.

Jonathan specializes in custom designed cakes. He studied at Macomb Community College, during which time he was a part of a number of pastry competitions. After graduating, he worked at Cameron’s Steakhouse in Birmingham, MI.

Tyler Davis

Tyler is from St. Louis, Missouri, and is an executive pastry chef at Element. He has a background in musical performance which he believes has helped him find success as a baker.

Tyler began cooking in 2011 by running a catering business out of his dorm room. He is known for his decadent cheesecakes.

Dina Melendez

Dina is an executive pastry chef from Brooklyn.