Hand In Hand Hurricane Harvey & Irma Telethon: How to Donate

Tonight at 8 p.m. ET/PT time delayed, airs the Hand In Hand Benefit, which is a telethon for the victims of Hurricane Harvey and Hurricane Irma. Proceeds from the telethon will benefit the following charities – Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Feeding Florida, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way. Phone lines and text messaging will be open at the beginning of the show tonight and we will update you with more details.

If you would like to donate to the hurricane relief cause via Hand In Hand’s official website, there are a couple ways to do this. You can click here to access the online donation page. Enter your contribution information with an amount of money. Then, type in your name, address, email, phone number and payment info. Credit card or Paypal are accepted. Then, you can click the “Contribute” button to make your donation.

For those who would like to donate by purchasing Hand In Hand merchandise, visit the official website by clicking here. On the right hand side of the page, click “Merch”. Or, you can just click here to access the Hand In Hand shop. According to the store, net proceeds of the sale of all merchandise will support the Hand In Hand Hurricane Relief Fund, which is managed by Comic Relief USA. T-shirts, sweatshirts and caps are currently available. Sizes run from Small to 2XL.

There are tons of other companies and charities that are collecting donations as well. If you visit Red Cross’ website or call 1-800-RED-CROSS or 1-855-999-GIVE, you can provide donations. People can also text Irma to 90999 or text Harvey to 90999 to make a $10 donation. If you choose to go to the Red Cross website, first choose the amount you would like to donate or type in the amount. Then select which hurricane or disaster you are targeting for your donation. Click on the frequency of the donation and whether or not you would like to dedicate your donation to a loved one. The minimum amount allowed for online donations is $10.00.

When dedicating a donation, you will select either “In Honor of” or “In Memory of” and then you can enter their name.

Next, you will select your payment details, which is via credit card or by Paypal. If you choose credit, you will then be prompted to enter in your personal information for billing and finances.

Other websites and companies that are accepting donations include:

Americares

Apple

Catholic Charities USA

Global Giving

GoFundMe

Salvation Army

Save the Children

Unicef

There are also tons of companies who are featuring links on their websites to hurricane relief funds. For example, the Dunkin Donuts website and its stores are featuring ways to donate to the American Red Cross.

If donating to the Salvation Army, these are your options:

– Call 1-800-SAL-ARMY

– Text “STORM” to 51555

– Donate online at http://helpsalvationarmy.org

Donations are tax deductible.