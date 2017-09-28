‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Season 4 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

ABC

Season 4 of How to Get Away With Murder premieres tonight on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.

Last season left us all in shock, and knowing Shonda Rhimes, there are plenty of twists and turns we should brace ourselves for this season.

Fans spent a majority of last season trying to figure out #whoseunderthesheet. Eventually, and sadly, we learned it was Wes. We then learned that Lauren’s father is responsible for Wes’s death– we know, shocking. And definitely not going to fly with Laurel.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Executive Producer Pete Nowalk said, “Annalise is definitely on a redemption tour to pick herself up. Guilt will definitely be the first emotion, but she’s also such a doer that she would want to get revenge.” What about Laurel’s revenge? Doesn’t she even know her father was behind it all?

Read on to learn when and where to watch the show.

DATE: Thursday, September 28, 2017

TIME: 10 – 11pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: ABC

CAST:

Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating

Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey

Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins

Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh

Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt

Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone

Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo

Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino

Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom

Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton