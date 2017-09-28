‘How to Get Away with Murder’ Season 4 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It on?

"I'm Not Her" - While Annalise reconnects with an important client from her past, she continues to struggle to move forward in her personal life. Meanwhile, the "Keating 4" find it difficult to move past their tarnished reputations; and in a flash-forward, details to a tragic crime begin to unfold.

Season 4 of How to Get Away With Murder premieres tonight on ABC at 10pm ET/PT.

Last season left us all in shock, and knowing Shonda Rhimes, there are plenty of twists and turns we should brace ourselves for this season.

Fans spent a majority of last season trying to figure out #whoseunderthesheet. Eventually, and sadly, we learned it was Wes. We then learned that Lauren’s father is responsible for Wes’s death– we know, shocking. And definitely not going to fly with Laurel.

In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Executive Producer Pete Nowalk said, “Annalise is definitely on a redemption tour to pick herself up. Guilt will definitely be the first emotion, but she’s also such a doer that she would want to get revenge.” What about Laurel’s revenge? Doesn’t she even know her father was behind it all?

DATE: Thursday, September 28, 2017

TIME: 10 – 11pm ET/PT

CHANNEL: ABC

CAST:
Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating
Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey
Alfred Enoch as Wes Gibbins
Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh
Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt
Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone
Karla Souza as Laurel Castillo
Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino
Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom
Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton

