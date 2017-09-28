Celebrities React to Hugh Hefner’s Death on Twitter

Getty

Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91, passing away in his home, the Playboy mansion, dying of natural causes. With the death of a legend, comes sadness and an immense response from the Hollywood community. Over the years, Hefner has built many relationship and connections to celebrities, playmates, Playboy bunnies and other prominent faces. Read on for some of their sad reactions to the loss of Hefner.

RIP to the legendary Hugh Hefner! I’m so honored to have been a part of the Playboy team! You will be greatly missed! Love you Hef! Xoxo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 28, 2017

RIP #Hef Thank you for being a revolutionary and changing so many people's lives, especially mine. I hope I made you proud. 😓#PMOY 94 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/sF9ARYgEpw — Jenny McCarthy (@JennyMcCarthy) September 28, 2017

Rest in peace #HughHefner – he will forever be remembered as the Hollywood legend who lived life to the fullest. — Ryan Seacrest (@RyanSeacrest) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner’s definition of obscenity:

“Racism, war, bigotry, but sex itself, no. What a sad cold world this would be if we weren’t sexual beings…I mean, that’s the heart of who we are.” — bob saget (@bobsaget) September 28, 2017

So sad to hear Hugh Hefner passed away. I was a guest at many of his parties and always admired what a class act he was. RIP Hef :( — Ian Ziering (@IanZiering) September 28, 2017

May you #RIP Hugh Hefner🙏

My condolences to the Hefner family!🙏 — La Toya Jackson (@latoyajackson) September 28, 2017

Trailblazer. Icon. An American institution! Rest in that big grotto in the sky, Hugh Hefner! pic.twitter.com/9rKnQERPgw — Perez (@ThePerezHilton) September 28, 2017

So sad to hear about @hughhefner passing. I will forever be grateful to Hef and the whole @Playboy team for believing in me. #HughHefner pic.twitter.com/SigAch8EIC — Joanna Krupa (@joannakrupa) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner was a GIANT in publishing, journalism, free speech & civil rights. He was a true original, and he was my friend. Rest well Hef. pic.twitter.com/bJ1wxoK4gR — Larry King (@kingsthings) September 28, 2017

Wow…just read the news. Rest In Peace Hugh Hefner. Your legacy and soul shall live on! — Charlie Puth (@charlieputh) September 28, 2017

I'd like to say he's in a better place now, but that's hard to imagine! Rest in peace to a legend 👱‍♀️👴👱‍♀️ #HughHefner — Johnny Bananas (@MTVBananas) September 28, 2017

RIP Hef. You broke the mold. #HughHefner — Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) September 28, 2017

Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriend, reality star Kendra Wilkinson, has opened up to E! News about Hefner’s place in her heart, along with the sadness of his death. Wilkinson stated:

Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.

And, just last year, Wilkinson talked to E! about how she would feel if Hefner passed away. Wilkinson lamented:

I mean, I worry every day. He’s at that age and I’m not going to lie, every day I open up my social media and I pray that I don’t see what we think might happen. He honestly is my family. I don’t even know how to say it. He’s an angel to me in my life. The day that comes will be devastating for me and my family.

Hefner actually gave Wilkinson’s marriage to Hank Baskett his blessing and allowed her to have her wedding at the Playboy mansion.