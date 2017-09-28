Celebrities React to Hugh Hefner’s Death on Twitter

Hugh Hefner has died at the age of 91, passing away in his home, the Playboy mansion, dying of natural causes. With the death of a legend, comes sadness and an immense response from the Hollywood community. Over the years, Hefner has built many relationship and connections to celebrities, playmates, Playboy bunnies and other prominent faces. Read on for some of their sad reactions to the loss of Hefner.
Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriend, reality star Kendra Wilkinson, has opened up to E! News about Hefner’s place in her heart, along with the sadness of his death. Wilkinson stated:
Hef changed my life. He made me the person I am today. I couldn’t be more thankful for our friendship and our time together. I will miss him so much but he will be in my heart forever.
And, just last year, Wilkinson talked to E! about how she would feel if Hefner passed away. Wilkinson lamented:
I mean, I worry every day. He’s at that age and I’m not going to lie, every day I open up my social media and I pray that I don’t see what we think might happen. He honestly is my family. I don’t even know how to say it. He’s an angel to me in my life. The day that comes will be devastating for me and my family.
Hefner actually gave Wilkinson’s marriage to Hank Baskett his blessing and allowed her to have her wedding at the Playboy mansion.
