Hugh Hefner Dead at 91

Getty

Hugh Hefner has died, according to a Twitter post by Playboy. His exact cause of death is unclear at this time. You can see the post below.

American Icon and Playboy Founder, Hugh M. Hefner passed away today. He was 91. #RIPHef pic.twitter.com/tCLa2iNXa4 — Playboy (@Playboy) September 28, 2017

According to TMZ, Henfer’s health had been declining over the past couple of years.

Hefner sold the Playboy Mansion back in August 2016. It was purchased by Pabst Blue Ribbon heir Daren Metropoulos for $110 million, according to TMZ. Hefner and Metropoulos agreed that the mogul would live in the mansion, keeping to himself (for the most part) until he passed away.

Hefner is most known for founding Playboy Magazine. The very first cover model was Marilyn Monroe back in 1953. Over the years, some of the hottest women in the world have landed the cover of the iconic magazine, including Cindy Crawford, Pamela Anderson, Madonna, Sharon Stone, and Kim Kardashian.

Hefner is survived by his wife, Crystal Hefner, whom he married in 2012, and 4 children; Christine and David, Marston, and Cooper.