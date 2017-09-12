Hurricane Irma & Harvey Telethon Time & Channels to Watch

The Hurricane Harvey and Irma telethon, titled Hand in Hand: A Benefit for Hurricane Relief, airs tonight. Get all the details on the celebrities involved, what time the program airs, what channels to watch and more.
SHOW DATE: September 12, 2017
TIME: 8 p.m. – 9 p.m. ET/PT
TV CHANNELS: ABC, NBC, CBS, BET, Bravo, CMT, E!, Fox, HBO, iHeart Media, MTV, Oxygen, SiriusXM, Univision and Westwood One.
HOW TO DONATE: Click here for details on how to donate to Hurricane Harvey & Irma victims. You can also donate via the Hand in Hand official website. People can also shop Hand in Hand merchandise to donate.
LIVE STREAMS: For those who do not have cable, there are many options available, as Rolling Stone reports – AOL, Apple Music, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Beats 1 and Huffington Post. Click here for the official live stream, compliments of MTV and YouTube.
CELEBRITY APPEARANCES:
Malin Ackerman
Trace Adkins
Jason Alexander
Lily Aldridge
Anthony Anderson
Beyonce
The Black Eyed Peas
Bun B
J Balvin
Elizabeth Banks
Justin Bieber
Dierks Bentley
Bobby Bones
Julie Bowen
Wayne Brady
Connie Britton
Sterling K. Brown
Luke Bryan
Steve Buscemi
CASSIE
George Clooney
Andy Cohen
Stephen Colbert
Sean “Diddy” Combs
David Copperfield
Chace Crawford
Terry Crews
Billy Crystal
Lee Daniels
Robert De Niro
Leonardo DiCaprio
Old Dominion
Drake
Hilary Duff
Jeff Dunham
Jourdan Dunn
Brett Eldridge
Charles Esten
Jimmy Fallon
Rascal Flatts
Luis Fonsi
Jamie Foxx
Richard Gere
Josh Gad
Eddie George
Selena Gomez
Amy Grant
Pastor John Gray
Josh Groban
Savannah Guthrie
Tom Hanks
Marcia Gay Harden
Angie Harmon
Taraji P. Henson
Faith Hill
Julianne Hough
Kate Hudson
Dwayne Johnson
Joe Jonas
Catherine Zeta -Jones
Tori Kelly
DJ Khaled
Nicole Kidman
Gayle King
Karlie Kloss
Karolina Kurkova
Matt Lauer
Jay Leno
Kings of Leon
Jared Leto
Eva Longoria
Matthew McConaughey
Eric McCormack
Tim McGraw
Nicki Minaj
Kip Moore
Tracy Morgan
Lupita Nyong’o
Norah O’Donnell
Gerardo Ortiz
Brothers Osborne
Brad Paisley
Chris Paul
Jon Pardi
Tyler Perry
Dennis Quaid
Questlove
Jeremy Renner
Julia Roberts
Robin Roberts
Craig Robinson
Ray Romano
Kelly Rowland
Darius Rucker
Adam Sandler
Travis Scott
Ryan Seacrest
Dan + Shay
Blake Shelton
Maria Shriver
Michael W. Smith
Will Smith
David Spade
Gwen Stefani
Michael Strahan
George Strait
Barbra Streisand
PK Subban
Cole Swindell
Wanda Sykes
Miles Teller
T.I.
Timbaland
Justin Timberlake
Chris Tomlin
Meghan Trainor
Wilmer Valderrama
Sofia Vergara
Kerry Washington
Marlon Wayans
Bruce Willis
Chandra Wilson
Charlie Wilson
Oprah Winfrey
Cece Winans
Rita Wilson
Reese Witherspoon
Chris Young
Zion
SOCIAL MEDIA: Use the hashtag #HandInHand.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Proceeds from the telethon will benefit the following charities – Rebuild Texas Fund, ASPCA, Best Friends, Direct Relief, Feeding Texas, Feeding Florida, Habitat for Humanity, Save the Children and United Way. Phone lines and text messaging will be open at the beginning of the show tonight.