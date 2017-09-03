Is ‘Shahs of Sunset’ on TV Tonight?

Backstage with @mercedesjavid & @gg_golnesa when we were shooting the #shahs after-show! I feel like the cream filling of a sexy Persian bitch sandwich😜Watch the hilarious video clips on @bravotv .com A post shared by Reza Farahan (@rezafarahan) on Aug 23, 2017 at 6:08pm PDT

Shahs of Sunset usually airs each Sunday on the Bravo channel at 8 p.m. ET/PT, but tonight there is not a new episode due to the Labor Day weekend holiday. There will be a repeat of last week’s episode at 8 p.m. ET/PT, which is titled “You Got Sherv’d” and the episode synopsis reads:

Asa begins to feel more isolated from the crew; Mike decides it’s time to move forward with his love life; MJ hears some gossip about Shervin; GG’s roller-skating party turns into an interrogation as Shervin confronts the rumors about him.

The next episode is the 8th episode of the season and it doesn’t air until Sunday, September 10, 2017. It’s titled “The Art of Deflection” and the plot description states:

As Reza and Adam find out if their swimmers are strong enough to produce a little Farahan of their own,

MJ continues to question how Asa became pregnant; Mike pushes forward with his baby shoe venture; Asa screens the video she filmed in Israel.

On the show this season, we see GG find love and move very quickly in a new relationship, which has ended in divorce. We also see cast member MJ deal with a lot of family health issues and she struggles with trying to have a baby. Meanwhile, cast member Asa’s unborn child is a big topic of conversation, as the others suspect she has had In Vitro Fertilization.