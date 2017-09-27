Jack Ryan Release Date: When Will the Amazon Series Stream?

Twitter/Jack Ryan

A lot of people are anxiously awaiting Amazon Prime’s new original series, Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, which brings back the popular CIA analyst made famous by the likes of Harrison Ford and Alec Baldwin.

When will the eight-episode show be available to stream online?

Amazon has not yet set a release date for the series. According to IndieWire, it will be available to stream sometime in 2018, however, and an earlier date of March 2018 was revised. Amazon Prime confirms that the series will stream in 2018. “[Coming 2018] When CIA analyst Jack Ryan stumbles upon a suspicious series of bank transfers his search for answers pulls him from the safety of his desk job and catapults him into a deadly game of cat and mouse throughout Europe and the Middle East, with a rising terrorist figurehead preparing for a massive attack against the US and her allies,” the site explains.

“It’s an original story, so it’s not an adaptation of any of the novels,” director and executive producer Daniel Sackheim told IndieWire. “But I think it’s inspired in the same way as the Harrison Ford movies.”

The series will star John Krasinski, of 13 Hours and The Office, as the titular Jack Ryan character. According to IMDB, “Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan follows an up-and-coming CIA analyst thrust into a dangerous field assignment for the first time. The series follows Ryan as he uncovers a pattern in terrorist communication that launches him into the center of a dangerous gambit with a new breed of terrorism that threatens destruction on a global scale.”

The series is far enough along that Amazon just dropped teasers for it, but there is not yet a full trailer. The character has never appeared before on the small screen. The character Jack Ryan has “appeared in five films played by four different actors: Alec Baldwin in The Hunt for Red October, Harrison Ford in Patriot Games and Clear and Present Danger, Ben Affleck in The Sum of All Fears, and Chris Pine in Jack Ryan: Shadow Recruit,” says EW.

In April, Krasinski told Collider, “The most important part of it for me was when they told me we would be going back to the early days of Jack Ryan. The character starts as an analyst, literally at a desk. That’s where you find Jack Ryan in this. He’s just a numbers guy. He’s crunching numbers for the CIA, and he stumbles upon something.”

Aaaaand that's a wrap on #JackRyan ! An enormous thank you to each member of cast and crew! Couldn't have done it without you! pic.twitter.com/rfCXgvWQ7O — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) June 30, 2017

A full trailer is expected to be released at the New York Comic-Con, which will be held on October 5-8. It’s expected that the specific release date could be released at that event.

One of the teases released was called $10 Bill and “opens on a young girl penning a red smiley face on a $10 bill before using the bill to pay a street vendor. The trailer follows the bill as it changes hands via drug deal and as it makes its way through a (presumably) illegal operation, giving us a glimpse inside a cocaine packing plant and some sort of cave where men are counting stacks upon stacks of cash,” reports Digital Trends.

According to Collider, “The series comes from executive producer and showrunner Carlton Cuse, with Michael Bay also acting as executive producer for a number of episodes; Krasinski also has producing credits on the series in addition to starring as the title character.”