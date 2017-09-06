Jessie Decker’s Sister Sydney Rae James & Husband Anthony Bass Have Baby Girl

Yesterday morning our sweet girl decided she was ready to meet mommy and daddy. After contracting all night long we came in and I had to have an emergency c-section. She is our little fighter and is doing so good. We love you so much Brooklyn. 💕Our little preemie😊 A post shared by Sydney Rae Bass ✝ (@sydneyraeface) on Sep 5, 2017 at 12:17pm PDT

This season on Eric & Jessie, Jessie Decker’s sister Sydney Rae James is pregnant. But, in real-time, just recently, James and her husband Anthony Bass welcomed a baby girl into the world. The couple welcomed daughter Brooklyn Rae Bass into the world and made the announcement just yesterday on Instagram. In the social media post, James wrote:

Yesterday morning our sweet girl decided she was ready to meet mommy and daddy. After contracting all night long we came in and I had to have an emergency c-section. She is our little fighter and is doing so good. We love you so much Brooklyn. Our little preemie.

James gave birth at just 7 months pregnant, which resulted in her daughter being premature.

While in the hospital waiting for the birth of little Brooklyn, James wrote the following message on her Instagram account, giving details about her road to motherhood:

I am so excited I made it to 28 weeks, 3rd trimester! This past week has been a rollercoaster. I was admitted to the hospital twice. The first time I was given steroid shots to mature my sweet girls lungs. The second time (now) I was given a magnesium drip to calm my uterus and help with her development. I was having contractions every three minutes, thank God all the medicine has helped and calmed my body down. It’s so scary not knowing what could happen or not having control of your body or being able to protect ur baby. Each day I’m so grateful that I haven’t delivered yet and she can continue to grow! Thank you family for spending time w me these past few days and entertaining me (& helping me shower mama lol that hasn’t happened in a long time!) And thank you to all the amazing nurses & doctors.

James and husband Bass became engaged in February 2016 when Bass proposed during a hike on Camelback Mountain in Phoenix, Arizona. But how did the two get together in the first place? The couple was not together very long before Bass popped the question and it was actually his sister who hooked him up with James. After Bass’ sister saw James on her sister’s reality show Eric & Jessie, she reached out to James via email and the rest is history.

In an interview with The Knot, James recalled:

I laughed when I receive the message as I’ve received emails like this one before. I then decided to look him up on Google and as soon as I did I saw how handsome he was and followed him on twitter. We played social media tag for a while, then exchanged phone numbers and started talking and getting to know one another.

James then gushed over her man, saying:

I loved how I could completely be myself around him and how much fun we always had. Even when I do weird, funny things he never thinks I’m being weird. He just loves it and feeds off of me. He is extremely thoughtful, sweet and fits in perfectly around my family.

James and her husband married a year after the proposal in Cabo, Mexico.