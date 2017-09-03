Jordyn Woods’ Father John Died of Cancer Two Weeks After Diagnosis

Jordyn Woods is currently appearing with her best friend Kylie Jenner on Life of Kylie and on tonight’s episode, the subject of her late father is discussed. On January 19, 2017, Jordyn Woods’ dad, John, passed away from cancer and Woods revealed the sad news via Instagram, stating that:

Last night heaven Got Another angel. My Daddy. Just two short weeks ago he was diagnosed with cancer and by that time it was too late. I appreciate everyone’s kind words and it means the world to me. It still doesn’t feel real. Forever and Always.

Woods’ mother Elizabeth also express her upset online, writing:

Tonight my best friend of so many years rode off into the sunset on a forever long Harley ride. Thank you for being a great husband , best friend and thank you for our fabulous kids and I’m so numb that I can’t even believe this is real. RIP my angel John. #teamigotthis #family #love #mobbinforlife #f–kcancer.

My twin Soul. I wasn't going to share this with you guys but I know how powerful prayer is and I know I'm not the only one going through this. Last night I found out I'm not sure how much longer I am going to have with my father but I do know that with faith and God anything is possible. Don't forget to tell someone how much you love and care about them today. A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) on Jan 12, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

After the death of Woods’ father, a GoFundMe page was started by her mother Elizabeth. Woods’ BFF Kylie Jenner donated $10,000 to help with medical and memorial costs. Jenner also showed her support online, posting a photo of herself with Woods, writing, “My Fire Ox, My Brother, My Soul Sister. Give Jordy & her family some support and prayers right now. I love you the long way @jordynwoods. The other half of me … When you cry I cry.”

The goal set for the GoFundMe page was $50,000, but they were able to raise just over $18,000. On the GoFundMe page, Elizabeth Woods described her husband’s illness and how it affected the family, saying that:

He was admitted to Los Robles ICU on December 17th suffering from Flu-like symptoms. John was diagnosed with Meningitis and remained in ICU for three weeks … Dr.’s noticed a lesion in John’s nose that caused some concern. The lesion was biopsied and it was found to be mold. After continuous high doses of antibiotics, there was still no marked improvement. John was alert intermittently but unable to communicate well. A liver biopsy revealed our worst fears, of stage 4 … Adenocarcinoma which also metastasized to his pancreas, liver and brain. There is no life experience or script that prepares you to tell your kids that their Dad has terminal cancer and not long to live … John was released from the hospital after Doctors decided there was nothing else that could be done and began hospice care at our home on Tuesday, January 17th. Much to our shock and disbelief, our beloved John Woods succumbed to his short aggressive battle with cancer two days later.

On tonight’s episode of Life of Kylie, Woods opens up about her dad’s death and says:

With my dad it’s like every day it becomes more and more real. You realize how short life is and it’s definitely changed my perspective on living and the time that we have and we can’t take things for granted.

Her friend Kylie Jenner also talks about what her friend went through and she has a realization about her own life. Jenner states:

It was really hard to see Jordyn go through something like that because, one, I’m just genuinely so close to her so when she cries I cry. And it’s crazy that it’s going to happen to me one day.