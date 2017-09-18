Julianne Hough’s Wedding Dress, Photos & Pictures with Husband Brooks Laich

Julianne Hough tied the knot over the summer to longtime love, athlete Brooks Laich, near Coeur d’Alene, Idaho on July 8, 2017. One of Hough’s best friends, actress Nina Dobrev, served as a bridesmaid, according to Us Weekly.

Hough and Laich became engaged in August 2015. Check out the best photos from their wedding in the below Instagram posts.

Best moment of my life! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ Has it already been a week?! #mrslaich 👰🤵 A post shared by Julianne Hough (@juleshough) on Jul 15, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

In a throwback post about their honeymoon, Hough reminisced and wrote the following message on Instagram:

As amazing as it was (take me back), I feel so lucky that our “real life” is even better than “the honeymoon phase”. I love that I get to wake up next to you every single day, and that we walk side by side in all we do. I love that my random thoughts throughout the day no longer revolve around the words me, or I, rather, we and us! I’m so grateful that you are the kind of man that starts a conversation about masculinity to show others the kind of love I’m so fortunate to experience every day. (If you haven’t seen it yet, go to @brookslaich and read his last post). Brooks, I look up to you as a human, as a friend, and as my husband. You encourage me to be the best version of myself and I hope I do the same for you. I love you!

While on their honeymoon, Hough couldn’t resist sharing moments from the trip online, writing:

One afternoon during our safari, it started to rain. Ok it started pouring down rain. On our way back to our camp we saw about a dozen elephants taking a mud bath which made me laugh and cry and laugh and cry again for about 10 straight minutes! I proceeded to cuddle up to @brookslaich and tell him that I wanted to “get cozy” and have a “Hot Toddy” when we got back. Sammy our guide had never heard of a hot toddy so I said I would make him one if he wanted. When we got back I kept my promise. Not only did I make one (or many) for Sammy, but I made one/many for Wiki, Kenhamman, Bonface and Josephat in the main common area. We were laughing and telling stories and totally bonding with our new friends. We asked Kenhamman how to say “cheers” in Swahili and if any of you know me (especially after a hot toddy or 2) you know that I was creating moves and poses and stories to go with each syllable so that I could remember it. All our new friends at @angamasafari and Brooks were just laughing at me. Haha!! Basically it was one of the best nights ever!!! ….and I’m pretty sure you will now see Jules’ hot toddy on the menu from here on out! :) love you guys xoxo “Maisha Marefu”.

Hough posted many photos from her trip with husband Laich on Instagram.

After the couple tied the knot, Brooks Laich wrote the following sweet message about his marrying Hough:

This past weekend was the best time of my life as I got to marry my best friend @juleshough!! I am eternally grateful for her kindness and love, and truly feel like the luckiest man in the world! We believe so much in putting love out into the world to help inspire and encourage others, that we have decided to share our special day with you!

Hough’s brother Derek was in the wedding party and brought his girlfriend, dancer Hayley Erbert.

Bus problems? No problem. We'll get there… #HitchHikerBridesmaids #YesWeGotPickedUp #TBT 📸: @derekhough A post shared by Nina Dobrev (@nina) on Aug 3, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

As a bridesmaid at Hough’s wedding, actress Nina Dobrev couldn’t help but gush over her friend’s big day. She wrote the following message on Instagram to celebrate:

MY BEST FRIEND IS A MARRIED WOMAN! I have been trying to contain my excitement, but I’m thrilled that I can finally share a few magical moments from her beyond beautiful (to dream and die for) wedding. I knew that her cheeks would hurt the next day because she was grinning so wide all day. And they did. Juliannes smile never faded, not for a single second. That’s because she was marrying the man of her dreams, undoubtedly her soul mate. As one of her best friends I can safely say that Brooks has from day one always had all of our stamps of approval. A fellow Canadian with a heart of gold, he is the real deal. He’s the kind of strong man Julianne needed in her life. He balances her in the best way possible and brings out the best in her. Around Brooks, Julianne became the best version of herself and I’ve never seen her happier. I have also never seen a man look at a woman the way Brooks looks at Julianne, nor have I seen a man more excited to marry someone! He knows he has a special human by his side, and he doesn’t take it for granted. Not one little bit. You’re both so lucky to have found one another. I love you dearly, and I’m honored to have had the pleasure of being your bridesmaid, Jules. I’m so happy I could be a part of celebrating your special day, and couldn’t be happier that you’re MARRIED.

Hough’s wedding took place at the same time as fellow DWTS cast members Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy this summer.