Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tonight, on the season finale of Celebrity Family Feud, Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, will be taking on Cynthia Bailey and her family.
How long have Burruss and Tucker been together? How did they meet?
Read on for details about the couple.
1. The Couple Has One Son Together
Kandi and Todd tied the knot on April 4, 2014.
On January 6, 2016, the couple welcomed their son, Ace Wells Tucker.
Kandi and Todd were engaged for 16 months, and didn’t begin planning their wedding until a month before their wedding ceremony, according to Inside Weddings. They chose a family-owned venue in Atlanta as their location for the event.
2. Todd Tucker Is a Former Line Producer for RHOA
Todd was a line producer on season of Real Housewives of Atlanta— the couple met on set.
After the wedding, Kandi told In Touch, “This is one of the best days of my life! I never imagined that I would marry my best friend. Todd’s been that to me… And to have just had the wedding of my dreams, it’s all been so beautiful. Now it’s time to party!”
3. Burruss Has a Daughter with Her Ex-Boyfriend
Kandi has a daughter, Riley Burruss, with her ex-boyfriend Russell “Block” Spencer, of Block Entertainment. Riley is 15, and in February, she followed in her mother’s footsteps by releasing a small part of her new single, “Better Late Than Never.”
Last November, Kandi told Bravo TV that Riley and her father have never had consistent communication. “For me, that was never anything I want to exploit, the relationship between my daughter and her father, because they really don’t have a relationship, and he really hasn’t been around pretty much her whole life… We’ll hear from him, and then we don’t hear from him for a year. Then we’ll hear from him, then a couple years go by, then you hear from him. It’s never been consistent communication or anything,” she reportedly said to The Daily Dish.
Todd also has a daughter, Kaela, who is 20.
4. The Couple Recently Opened up a Restaurant Together
In April, Burruss and Tucker opened up a restaurant called Old Lady Gang in Atlanta.
Speaking on the Breakfast Club radio earlier this week, RHOA’s Peter Thomas said how happy he is for the couple and their new business. “Now that the Old Lady Gang is kicking ass in Atlanta, you know what I’m saying? It’s a tourist attraction,… You know Todd and Kandi have a line outside of their restaurant every day. I’m so proud of them cause they’re super smart… they’re real good, a lot of smart moves.”
5. Kandi Was Reportedly Kicked off a Flight Last September “For No Reason”
#HawaiianAirlines just kicked us off for no reason. This was so crazy & random! We were sitting in our seat & the gate ticketer came on & asked to see my ticket because it wasn't showing up in their system. I gave him my ticket but it had our baggage claim checks on the back. He never brought it back & the plane started rolling off. I asked the flight attendant where was my ticket & told him I needed the baggage claim ticket just in case my bags didn't make the flight. The flight attendant left & came back & said the pilot was calling to check & then the next thing I know this lady comes on the plane & said she needed Todd & I to get off the plane because we caused some sort of commotion… 🤔 Really???? I barely said a word to that flight attendant. Everybody sitting around us was like what are they talking about! This shit is crazy.
Last September, Kandi took to Instagram to post about how she and Todd got kicked off a Hawaiian Airlines flight. In the post, Burruss said that she and her husband were kicked off the flight because they “caused some sort of commotion…” She added, “I barely said a word to that flight attendant… Everybody sitting around us was like what are they talking about! This s–t is crazy.”
Fans were, unsurprisingly, upset with the incident. In October, Hawaiian Airlines spokeswoman Alison Croyle opened up to Rolling Out about what happened, and said that Burruss and Tucker weren’t kicked off– there was a technical issue with their boarding passes. The employee then reportedly forgot to return their boarding passes and baggage claim tickets to the couple.
