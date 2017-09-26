Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Tonight, on the season finale of Celebrity Family Feud, Kandi Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, will be taking on Cynthia Bailey and her family.

How long have Burruss and Tucker been together? How did they meet?

Read on for details about the couple.

1. The Couple Has One Son Together

My Ace is a swim champ! Well at least he will be one day. Follow @acewellstucker on IG. Thanks @justusswimkids! 🏊🏾🏊🏾🏊🏾 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Sep 15, 2017 at 7:31am PDT

Kandi and Todd tied the knot on April 4, 2014.

On January 6, 2016, the couple welcomed their son, Ace Wells Tucker.

Kandi and Todd were engaged for 16 months, and didn’t begin planning their wedding until a month before their wedding ceremony, according to Inside Weddings. They chose a family-owned venue in Atlanta as their location for the event.

2. Todd Tucker Is a Former Line Producer for RHOA

Todd was a line producer on season of Real Housewives of Atlanta— the couple met on set.

After the wedding, Kandi told In Touch, “This is one of the best days of my life! I never imagined that I would marry my best friend. Todd’s been that to me… And to have just had the wedding of my dreams, it’s all been so beautiful. Now it’s time to party!”

3. Burruss Has a Daughter with Her Ex-Boyfriend

My baby is so tall now! Tomorrow is @rileyburruss' 14th bday! I can't believe it. A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Aug 21, 2016 at 2:52pm PDT

Kandi has a daughter, Riley Burruss, with her ex-boyfriend Russell “Block” Spencer, of Block Entertainment. Riley is 15, and in February, she followed in her mother’s footsteps by releasing a small part of her new single, “Better Late Than Never.”

My baby girl @RileyBurruss is releasing her song "Better Late Than Never" this Sunday! Please support & spread the word. I'm super excited for her! #BLTN #betterlatethannever A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Feb 16, 2017 at 6:42pm PST

Last November, Kandi told Bravo TV that Riley and her father have never had consistent communication. “For me, that was never anything I want to exploit, the relationship between my daughter and her father, because they really don’t have a relationship, and he really hasn’t been around pretty much her whole life… We’ll hear from him, and then we don’t hear from him for a year. Then we’ll hear from him, then a couple years go by, then you hear from him. It’s never been consistent communication or anything,” she reportedly said to The Daily Dish.

Todd also has a daughter, Kaela, who is 20.

4. The Couple Recently Opened up a Restaurant Together

Girl Hiiiii 👋🏾👋🏾👋🏾 from everyone at @oldladygang! 😂😂😂 A post shared by Kandi Burruss (@kandi) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:28pm PDT

In April, Burruss and Tucker opened up a restaurant called Old Lady Gang in Atlanta.

Speaking on the Breakfast Club radio earlier this week, RHOA’s Peter Thomas said how happy he is for the couple and their new business. “Now that the Old Lady Gang is kicking ass in Atlanta, you know what I’m saying? It’s a tourist attraction,… You know Todd and Kandi have a line outside of their restaurant every day. I’m so proud of them cause they’re super smart… they’re real good, a lot of smart moves.”

5. Kandi Was Reportedly Kicked off a Flight Last September “For No Reason”

Last September, Kandi took to Instagram to post about how she and Todd got kicked off a Hawaiian Airlines flight. In the post, Burruss said that she and her husband were kicked off the flight because they “caused some sort of commotion…” She added, “I barely said a word to that flight attendant… Everybody sitting around us was like what are they talking about! This s–t is crazy.”

Fans were, unsurprisingly, upset with the incident. In October, Hawaiian Airlines spokeswoman Alison Croyle opened up to Rolling Out about what happened, and said that Burruss and Tucker weren’t kicked off– there was a technical issue with their boarding passes. The employee then reportedly forgot to return their boarding passes and baggage claim tickets to the couple.