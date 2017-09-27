Kelly Dodd & Husband Michael Getting Divorced

Kelly Dodd is a fiery cast member on Real Housewives of Orange County and she has been very vocal about the ups and downs in her relationship with husband Michael. Now, Dodd has announced to Daily Mail that she and her man have split and are getting divorced. Dodd stated:

Our marriage is over, I’m out of there! We’ve have problems for years and I’ve had enough, I’m done with our marriage. It’s just a case where two people can’t get along. It’s best if we went our separate ways and concentrate on our daughter … We aren’t good together, maybe we’ll better to each other when we are divorced and are friends. But right now we are both miserable and it’s not good for either one of us, let alone our daughter … Over the past several years we’ve had our ups and downs, and lately it’s been mostly downs.

The Dodds initially filed for divorce in 2012, but they ended up trying to work out their relationship and ultimately stayed together. Daily Mail said that the police were called over several domestic disputes and the couple tried therapy, but Kelly Dodd has revealed they now have split.

Radar Online previously reported that police visited the couple’s home 11 times this year and six of the times were over the course of 3 days in response to “keep the peace” calls. Dodd has now explained that:

I filed for divorce against Michael in 2012 and we never had any resolution. The case is just sitting there. So I’m going to ask my attorney to file a motion so I can get a bifurcated divorce. I want out of my marriage as soon as possible. We can figure out the financials of our divorce down the road.

Previously, husband Michael filed to get a restraining order against his wife, but the case was dismissed after she agreed to attend 10 Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

Going into the recent season of Real Housewives of Orange County, Dodd talked about her rocky relationship with her husband, telling Entertainment Tonight:

I think we came into this season thinking, OK, let’s not bash each other. Let’s not embarrass each other. But you forget that the cameras are on you, and it’s reality, and we do fight and, you know, we do throw jabs at each other. We do push each other’s buttons. Michael and I have our ups and downs. You know, one week it’s good, one week it’s awful. It’s the same. Really hasn’t changed.

She had also said:

One month I wanna get divorced, then there’s the next month where I wanna stay married, you know?

Together, Michael and Kelly Dodd have an 11-year-old daughter named Jolie.