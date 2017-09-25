‘Kevin Can Wait’ Season 2 Premiere: What Time & Channel Is It On?

Season 2 of Kevin Can Wait premieres on CBS tonight at 9pm ET/PT, and things are going to look a bit different when the show returns.

James’ wife on the show, Donna (played by actress Erinn Hayes), has been killed off and replaced by James’ King of Queens co-star Leah Remini. According to CBS Entertainment President Kelly Kahl, the decision had nothing to do with Hayes’ talents as an actress– rather, it was a response to Remini’s undeniable chemistry with James on the season 1 finale last season. In a statement, Kahl said:

Erinn is a terrific actress; she did a great job. When everybody collectively saw how Leah and Kevin were together in those last couple episodes, there was an undeniable spark there… Kevin, the studios and the network all got together and wanted to keep that magic and chemistry going forward. Leah was a stunt episode at the end of the season. I don’t believe there was any thought toward [having her replace Hayes as the female lead]. It wasn’t a test run; she was brought on as we often do stunt casting to pump a little something into the show, and it turned out really well.

Hayes exited the show gracefully, writing on Twitter: “True, I’ve been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. hank you for all the support from our wonderful fans.”

True, I've been let go from the show. Very sad, I had a great experience season 1. Thank you for all the support from our wonderful fans. https://t.co/HfYKzVuSnT — erinn hayes (@hayeslady) June 3, 2017

Kevin Can Wait premiered on September 19, 2016, and marks James’ second starring role in a CBS sitcom after King of Queens. CBS renewed the series on March 23.

Read on to find out when and where to watch the show tonight.

SEASON 2 PREMIERE DATE: Monday, September 25, 2017

CHANNEL: CBS

TIME: 9 – 9:30pm ET/PT

SEASON 2 PREMIERE EPISODE: “Civil Ceremony”- Season 2 begins with Kevin rushing to throw Kendra the perfect wedding, with Vanessa’s help, when the Gables learn that Chale is about to be deported.