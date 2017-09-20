Kevin Hart’s Video Girl Montia Sabbag’s Press Conference

Kevin Hart has been caught up in a cheating and extortion scandal over a video of him allegedly engaging in sexual activities with a woman named Montia Sabbag. Today, Sabbag and her lawyer Lisa Bloom are holding a press conference and TMZ has the link to the live stream. Click here to check it out.

Sabbag says that she has nothing to do with the video that was made of herself with Kevin Hart and she says that reports that she is a stripper are false. She says she is an actress and her name has been dragged through the mud.

Sabbag’s lawyer Bloom says that her client is a victim, just as Kevin Hart is and that claims she wants money for a lie detector test are false. Bloom says she does not believe in lie detector tests and that she and her client will fully cooperate with law enforcement.

Hart’s rep released the following statement about the extortion case:

Someone tried to set Kevin up in a failed extortion attempt. As law enforcement is involved, we cannot comment further as it could affect the investigation.

And, Hart issued a public apology to his pregnant wife Eniko Parrish, along with his kids, via Instagram. As for how Hart’s wife Eniko Parrish is doing while dealing with this scandal, a source told E! News:

Eniko was really upset about this whole situation and still is every time it’s brought up. At this moment she is not going to end their marriage. She is still very much in love with Kevin and is not ready to throw it all away.

Since the scandal broke, Parrish has reportedly decided to move forward with her husband and the two have been spotted dining out together.

Montia Sabbag, Kevin Hart’s Video Girl: See Her Best Instagram & Twitter Photos
