Kim and Kanye’s Kids: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

TMZ reports that Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s third child will be a girl.

The third child joins 4-year-old North West and 21-month-old Saint West when she is born in late January 2018. Here’s everything you need to know about Kim and Kanye’s children.

1. North West is Kim & Kanye’s First Child

Kardashian and West announced that Kardashian was pregnant with their first child on December 31, 2012. Then on June 15, 2013, North West was born.

North’s nickname is Nori and her first social media photo was released on her grandma Kris Jenner’s now cancelled talk show, according to our report in March 2015.

Hollywood Life reports that Kardashian and West spent over $2 million on North over the course of her first two years. Her crib alone costs $250,000.

North West has taken to her mother’s fashion and even makeup. Kardashian told the Mirror that “[North] can open my blush, put the brush in and put it on her cheek. Today, she was opening my lipstick. She puts it up to her lips like she know what she’s doing.”

A big public outcry occurred after Kardashian posted a picture of North sleeping while wearing a pearl necklace talking about the potential of strangulation and choking in her sleep, as Yahoo News reports.

2. Saint West Is Their Second Child

Kardashian gave birth to their second child and first son, Saint West, on December 5, 2015.

Kardashian uses a $23,000 diaper bag for Saint according to Hollywood Life. The bag is actually her very first Birkin bag, but it was too large to use until now.

Just like with her treatment of North, Kardashian was also blasted for her treatment of Saint. In June 2017, people attacked Kardashian after posting a picture of Saint in a car seat facing forward, according to Hollywood Life. Under California law, children under two years of age must be seated in a rear-facing car seat unless they weight at least 40 lbs or is at least 40 inches tall.

North apparently dislikes her brother, Saint. In an interview with Ryan Seacrest on Live with Kelly & Ryan, Kardashian said that North sometimes makes Saint cry and excludes him from playtime, and that this might not be a phase.

3. The Third Child is Coming Via a Surrogate Because of Kardashian’s Medical Condition

Kardashian suffered from placenta accreta while pregnant with North and Saint, according to our report in July 2017. The condition causes the placenta to grow into the wall of the womb and affects five percent of women giving birth. The growth prevents the placenta from easily detaching when giving birth.

“My doctor had to stick his entire arm in me and detach the placenta with his hand, scraping it away from my uterus with his fingernails. How disgusting and painful!!! My mom was crying; she had never seen anything like this before. My delivery was fairly easy, but then going through that—it was the most painful experience of my life! They gave me a second epidural but we were racing against time, so I just had to deal,” Kardashian wrote on her blog.

Doctors advised against having another child, which devastated Kardashian and West. So they turned to surrogacy for their third child.

4. The Surrogate Is in Her 20s and Is Being Paid $45,000

The couple chose a “San Diego mom in her late 20s” to carry the child, according to Us Weekly. The unnamed woman has been a surrogate in the past and even appeared in a promotional video about the process with her own family.

The surrogate will be paid $45,000 made in 10, $4,500 monthly installments, according to TMZ. The couple went through an agency and is also paying said agency a deposit of around $70,000.

TMZ also said that the surrogate is prohibited from smoking, drinking, and doing drugs during the pregnancy. She must also restrict sexual activities in the weeks leading up to the pregnancy, including forgoing sexual intercourse for three weeks after embryo implantation. She also cannot go in hot tubs or saunas, handle or change cat litter, apply hair dye, drink more than one caffeinated beverage per day, or eat raw fish.

5. Rumor Has It that Kardashian & West Will Welcome Twins

A source told The Hollywood Gossip that the surrogate may be pregnant with twins. The source also said that Kardashian always wanted twins. However, the news has yet to be confirmed. If that’s the case, the Wests would have to pay the surrogate an additional $5,000 per child.