Kylie Jenner Boyfriend Travis Scott: Who Is Her Baby Daddy?

People lost their minds following reports that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are having a baby: https://t.co/j6bbimQngA pic.twitter.com/Ky9BMKeRFC — Complex (@Complex) September 23, 2017

Today, TMZ reported that Kylie Jenner is pregnant, which means that her boyfriend Travis Scott is going to be a daddy. In recent weeks, Jenner has been posting a lot of throwback photos on her Instagram and she has been seen in baggy clothing. Normally, she shows more skin and wears skimpier clothing, so that could be suspicious. According to TMZ, Jenner started telling her friends about the pregnancy at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, California, while her 25-year-old boyfriend Scott, is said to have been spreading the news that they are expecting a baby girl.

In response to the reports, Jenner’s ex-boyfriend Tyga posted the following online, before deleting it. Tyga wrote, “Hell nah, that’s my kid.”

TYGA WILDING ON SNAPCHAT 😳 pic.twitter.com/8BzsJUq1fk — Trashvis (@Trashvis) September 22, 2017

Jenner and her man, rapper Travis Scott are reported to have been dating since April 2017, which is supposedly right after she and Tyga split for good. A source told People:

Kylie broke up with Tyga partly because she felt too young to get serious. Now she’s having a baby with a guy she just started dating. People around her are really surprised. It happened really fast, but for Kylie, being with Travis is so different than anyone else. She’s so in love with him. She’s really excited.

Though the Scott and Jenner have appeared to be keeping their relationship private, they were spotted together at the 2017 Met Gala in May. And, Life and Style reports that they got matching tattoos together as well.

On Jenner’s reality show Life of Kylie, she appeared to be in love, though she did not mention Scott’s name and he did not appear on the show. Jenner also talked about the difficulties with having a relationship on her show, explaining:

The hardest part about having a relationship for me is just that it’s blasted all over the Internet … You have to hear about other people’s opinions on who you’re with. It’s a lot. Most of the time it’s just not true. Like, you have no idea what I’m like in a relationship, [or] what kind of bond I have with somebody else … You cannot win with Internet. There’s no winning. It’s just unnecessary negativity. I feel like I’m in a relationship with the world sometimes.

IS THAT A BABY BUMP I SEE??IS KYLIE JENNER RLLY PREGNANT?? AM I HALLUCINATING pic.twitter.com/rkLILBM8aF — sadbrino🍁 (@slimesides) September 23, 2017

