Kylie Jenner is pregnant with her first child, according to TMZ. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her rapper beau, Travis Scott, 25, have reportedly already begun telling family and friends their exciting news.

“We’re told Kylie began telling friends earlier this month at the Day N Night Fest in Anaheim, CA. Sources also say Travis Scott, Kylie’s boyfriend, has also been telling his friends. We’re even told — although we cannot verify — that he’s told friends they’re having a girl,” TMZ reported on Friday.

The report indicated that there’s a chance that Jenner, 20, and Scott are “punking their friends,” but also pointed out that a recent photo Jenner posted on Snapchat shows her wearing a bulky T-shirt which the outlet speculates might be covering the famous model’s baby bump. Also, fans have noticed that Jenner hasn’t been showing off her body as much as she usually does, instead sticking to pictures and videos of herself that don’t show her mid-section.

Jenner and Scott have been dating since April. The two got very serious very quickly and rumors of an engagement have been floating around for months. However, it is unknown if Jenner and Scott have any plans to tie the knot now that they are expecting a child together.

Neither Jenner nor Scott have confirmed the baby news on social media.

Before dating Scott, Jenner dated Blac Chyna’s ex, Tyga. The two were an item from 2014 through 2017. Although just about everyone thought that the two would end up staying together long-term, they split earlier this year. According to The Sun, Scott asked the organizers behind Wireless Festival to keep Tyga and The Weeknd away from him to avoid any awkward encounters earlier this year; The Weeknd had recently split from Jenner’s friend, Bella Hadid.

Travis Scott previously dated Chantel Jeffries. He’s previously been linked to Rihanna as well, according to media reports, but that relationship was never officially confirmed.