Labor Day 2017 Quotes & Poems

It’s Labor Day 2017, which is a time to celebrate the workers of our country. The holiday takes place on the first Monday of every September and symbolizes to many, the end to summer and the beginning of autumn. This year, the actual first day of Fall is September 22, 2017. Because the holiday is made to honor working people, federal offices and banks are mainly closed. Mail delivery is also halted. Some businesses and restaurants offer deals in celebration of the holiday while many have barbecue gatherings for the occasion. If you’re hoping to fill your social media posts with meaningful quotes, clever poems or funny sayings in honor of Labor Day 2017, check our collection of quotes and facts right here.

1. I believe that summer is our time, a time for the people, and that no politician should be allowed to speak to us during the summer. They can start talking again after Labor Day.

– Lewis Black

2. As we celebrate Labor Day, we honor the men and women who fought tirelessly for workers’ rights, which are so critical to our strong and successful labor force.

– Elizabeth Esty

3. For working people and union members, Labor Day stands for something special and profound. It’s a day to honor the deep commitment each of us has to serve the children we teach, the families we heal, and the communities we love.

– Randi Weingarten

4. Labor Day is seen as a day of rest for many hardworking Americans.

– James P. Hoffa

5. If all the cars in the United States were placed end to end … it would probably be Labor Day Weekend.

– Doug Larson

6. Labor Day is a glorious holiday because your child will be going back to school the next day. It would have been called Independence Day, but that name was already taken.

– Bill Dodds

7. I’d be more excited about getting away for Labor Day if I wasn’t going with the people I need to get away from.

– SomeECards

8. All wealth is the product of labor.

– John Locke

9. Thanks to the catastrophic greenhouse effect, Labor Day no longer signifies the end of summer

– SomeECards

10. On Labor Day we celebrate

The workers of the world,

Quite often with a big parade

Where banners are unfurled.

– On Labor Day by Ilene Bauer: To read the full poem, click here.

11. Without labor there is no rest, nor without fighting can the victory be won.

– Thomas à Kempis

12. The dignity of labor depends not on what you do, but how you do it.

– Edwin Osgood Grover

13. Choose a job you love and you will never have to work a day in your life.

– Confucius

14. Labor Day, when we briefly pause from demonizing unions to enjoy mattress sales in their honor.

– Funny Status

15. Without labor nothing prospers.

– Sophocles