Labor Day 2017: Top 10 Movies to Stream on Netflix

Labor Day is here, which means it’s the end of the summer. Netflix has added plenty of movies to its library to watch today if you plan on just taking the last day of summer easy. There’s classics like Jaws and Pulp Fiction now available, as well as plenty of zany modern comedies. Here’s a look at 10 great, fun movies you can check out on Netflix right now.

Like last year’s list, the only emphasis here is on fun. There are plenty of great movies on Netflix, but we want to focus on films that will give you a great break from reality.

1. Jaws

As long as Steven Spielberg’s Jaws is available on Netflix, it will continue to be the best movie on the streaming platform to watch during the summer. Plus, you can binge the Jaws franchise if you enjoy truly terrible movies. Jaws 2, Jaws 3 and Jaws: The Revenge are all available now.

2. Pulp Fiction

There are few better ways to kill two and a half hours than to watch Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction. It’s filled with memorable lines and scenes.

3. Best in Show

Christopher Guest’s brilliant mockumentary best in Show highlights the weird competitors of a dog show. Guest also directed Mascots, a mockumentary on the people who dress up as mascots for games, which is only available on Netflix.

4. Moana

Disney and Netflix recently made headlines when Disney said it will be pulling all of its content from Netflix to start its own streaming platform. There’s still plenty of Disney material left to watch though, including their latest animated hit, Moana. You’ll want to go out exploring right after watching this film with your kids.

5. The Parent Trap

Another Disney family classic to check out is the original The Parent Trap. If you’ve only seen the Lindsay Lohan remake, you have to check the Hayley Mills original. Brian Keith and Maureen O’Hara also give great performances.

6. Young Frankenstein

Tonight, shut the shades and turn off the lights to watch Mel Brooks’ classic Young Frankenstein. The late Gene Wilder gives one of his best performances in the film. Just remember how to pronounce Frankenstein correctly.

7. Turner & Hooch

America loves Tom Hanks, so what better day to spend 99 minutes with Hanks than Labor Day? Netflix has a few Tom Hanks movies available to stream, including this 1989 comedy Turner & Hooch. In the film, he plays a neatnik detective paired with a dog to solve a case.

8. The African Queen

It’s hot outside, but The African Queen, in which Humphrey Bogart and Katharine Hepburn sweat along an African river during World War I, is so good you won’t care. Bogart won his only Oscar for this John Huston-directed film.

9. Moonrise Kingdom

Wes Anderson films are an acquired taste, but Moonrise Kingdom is one of his more easily accessible works. It’s a great film about two young kids who fall in love during the summer. The film is also headlined by an amazing cast, with Bill Murray, Bruce Willis, Tilda Swinton and many more familiar faces.

10. E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial

We’ll circle back to Steven Spielberg, whose E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial is another unforgettable family classic. No matter how many times you see this movie, it will make you smile and remind you why you love movies in the first place. This is a great film to introduce to your family if someone still hasn’t seen it.