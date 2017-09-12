Lauren Abedini: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Major mood lately and also cuz ima eat hella churros @ Disneyland this weekendddd🤸🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Lauren KITTENS Abedini (@iamkittens) on Sep 4, 2017 at 8:24pm PDT

There have been rumblings that Demi Lovato has a new romance with Lauren Abedini, a Los Angeles-based DJ who goes by the stage name KITTENS.

The rumors were sparked by images posted to Twitter of Lovato and Abedini holding hands at Disneyland. At one point, Lovato wrapped her arm around Abedini, leading to specualtion that the two are dating.

According to the New York Post‘s Page Six, neither party has yet confirmed a relationship between the two.

Here’s what you need to know about Abedini:

1. Abedini Is an Up-And-Coming DJ in Los Angeles

Abedini was born and raised in Los Angeles goes by the stage name KITTENS. She primarily plays “a balance between low grinding electronic beats, heavy rap and future beat music,” her About Me page on her website said.

Abedini is currently on tour with her next show being in Bellingham, Washington on September 22 before she plays a show at the Q Nightclub in Seattle. She also plays numerous shows around the nation at nightclubs.

Abdini started gaining interest in the spinning industry as a college student working in an L.A. nightclub. Soon enough, she was performing at private parties for Usher and opening for Kid Cudi on a tour.

2. Abedini Said She Was Encouraged to Start DJing After Seeing the Gaslamp Killer

In a 2016 interview with Serato, Abedini said she gained interest in being a DJ when she attended a show with one of her friends who’s four years older than her.

“My first experience seeing someone DJ and being like, ‘Holy s**t,’ I remember Gaslamp Killer,” Abedini said, adding the concert experience and musical depth was what drew her in. “This is f*****ng wild, this is so crazy. He was jumping between every different type of music you can imagine… I was like what the f**k is happening, this is so crazy and so cool. That was my first time really seeing a DJ and seeing them as an DJ versus someone who’s the background at the party.”

Abedini started DJing herself and said to Serato that she enjoyed working newer electronic sounds into older beats.

“It’s always something rooted in a soulful, hip-hop, gritty, bass-y sound,” she said.

3. Abedini Said Her Musical Process Involves Taking the Old & Making It New

While she spent time early on playing others’ music, she recently started crafting her own songs. Abedini told Serato that one of her favorite parts of her song-making process is to take a song she enjoys, like an old R&B jam, and ask herself what it is about the song that she likes the most.

“I pull that from there and think about how I can translate that into something that’s current or danceable,” she said. “That’s always a really important element. No matter what I play, there’s always a soulful feeling to it.”

According to her website, Abedini was named a Rising Producer/DJ Shaping the L.A. Club Scene by Mixmag and The Hundreds, and she made Source Magazine‘s list of “25 Women to Watch.”

Abedini is a member of Athletixx, a group that’s trying to introduce a new sound to the music industry called “L.A. Club.” The genre is described as consisting of “eclectic and heavy hitting alternative club music.”

“Now it’s like, ‘How else can you communicate through music?'” Abedini said. “Everyone can play it, how else can you communicate? You have to start making it and show you can press play on your own stuff. Everyone can DJ now, but not everyone is a DJ.”

4. Abedini Teaches in a D.J. Workshop for Women in Her Spare Time

In her interview with Serato, Abedini spoke out on the lack of female DJs in the world and the credit they fail to receive whenever they make it big.

“In general, our society is pretty misogynistic, especially in club culture and the music industry as a whole,” she said. “It’s always going to be a battle, and sadly I don’t see that changing.”

To help curb the issue, Abedini has taken it upon herself to be a teacher in DJ workshops for females in an organization called PWR x KITTENS.

The workshops have the mission of “providing education, empowerment, and support to women who are looking to learn a new skill.”

Abedini partnered with Jay of RUN-D.M.C.’s Scratch DJ Academy and Serato to teach women “the fundamentals of becoming a disc jockey to women in an environment where they can thrive without misogynist judgment,” a Billboard article about the organization said.

Abedini spoke to Billboard for the article and talked about how rough it is being a female in a male-dominate industry.

“A ton of girls I know definitely want to learn, but they’re always scared,” she said to the publication.

All proceeds from the workshops are donated to local shelters.

5. Lovato Broke up With Her Longtime Actor Boyfriend in 2016

Lovato has been involved in a few relationships since she’s became a household name, and her most recent one was with actor Wilmer Valderrama, who most notably played “Fez” on That ’70s Show.

The couple dated for six years, but shocked the world when they released a joint statement on June 3, 2016, announcing they had split.

“After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship,” the statement read. “This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another.”

Lovato commented a bit on her sexuality in 2015 on an episode of Alan Carr: Chatty Man, a British late-night talk show. She didn’t outright confirm she’s bisexual, but said there’s nothing wrong with experimenting.

Carr quoted some lyrics from one of Lovato’s songs and asked her if it was about being gay: “Got a taste for the cherry, I just need to take a bite,” Carr read.

“I am not confirming and I’m definitely not denying,” Lovato said. “All of my songs are based off of personal experiences. I don’t think there’s anything wrong with experimentation at all.”