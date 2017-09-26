‘Law & Order True Crime’ Menendez Murders Cast – Lyle & Erik

Tonight is the premiere of Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders, which is an NBC drama, starring Edie Falco. It’s a true crime drama about the notorious case of the Menendez Murders. Read on for all the details on what time the show airs, cast spoilers and more.

PREMIERE DATE: September 26, 2017

SHOW TIME: 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: NBC – Check with your local TV provider (ie. FIOS, Optimum, Time Warner) to find out what channel NBC is in your area. You can also use the NBC channel finder to look for your local stations by clicking here.

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the show online via live stream.

CAST:

Edie Falco as Leslie Abramson, the defense attorney who represented Lyle and Erik.

Anthony Edwards as Judge Stanley Weisberg who oversaw Lyle and Erik’s trial.

Gus Halper as Erik Menendez, the younger brother accused of killing his parents.

Miles Gaston Villanueva as Lyle Menendez, the older brother accused of killing his parents.

Julianne Nicholson as Jill Lansing, Abramson’s partner on the defense team.

Constance Marie as Marta Cano, Jose’s sister.

Carlos Gómez as Jose Menendez, Lyle and Erik’s father.

Sam Jaeger as Detective Les Zoeller, the Beverly Hills Police Department detective who investigated the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Sterling Beaumon as Glenn Stevens, Lyle’s friend from Princeton University.

Molly Hagan as Joan Vandermolen, Kitty’s older sister.

Dominic Flores as Henry Llano, Lyle and Erik’s cousin.

Lolita Davidovich as Kitty Menendez, Lyle and Erik’s mother.

Heather Graham as Judalon Smyth, Oziel’s emotionally fragile mistress.

Elizabeth Reaser as Deputy District Attorney Pam Bozanich, who was assigned to the murders of Jose and Kitty Menendez.

Larry Cedar as Milton Andersen, Kitty’s older brother.

Josh Charles as Dr. Jerome Oziel, Lyle and Erik’s psychiatrist.

Ezra Buzzington as Deputy District Attorney Elliott Alhadeff, first prosecutor in case.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Harry Hamlin has also been reported as joining the cast.

OFFICIAL NBC SYNOPSIS: This new eight-episode true-crime installment of the powerhouse “Law & Order” franchise delivers a gripping in-depth dramatization of the notorious murder case that changed America forever. When the Menendez brothers were tried on national TV for brutally killing their parents in Beverly Hills, their story became a national obsession. Now, the first edition of this anthology series delves into the players, the crime and the media circus, detailing the day-to-day battles of the trial and unveiling the shocking truth of what really went down when the cameras stopped rolling.

EPISODE 1 SYNOPSIS: After the Menendez parents are found murdered, the eldest son, Lyle, maintains a stoic appearance, while his younger brother, Erik, is grief-stricken; evidence suggests Lyke and Erik may be guilty; a defense attorney takes an interest in the case.

EPISODE 2 SYNOPSIS: Detectives Zoeller and Linehan begin interviewing the brothers’ friends and acquaintances; Erik makes a shocking confession to his psychologist; Abramson learns more about the Menendez family dynamics and makes a move to represent the brothers.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: Facebook.com/NBCTrueCrime/

Twitter: @NBCTrueCrime

Hashtag: #MenendezMurders