Lil Wayne Seizures: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Rapper Lil Wayne suffered from multiple seizures and was rushed to the hospital September 3, according to a report from TMZ.

The seizure occurred while Wayne was at his hotel room at The Westin on 909 N. Michigan Ave., Chicago, according to the Chicago Sun Times. After being found unconscious, he was sent to Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

TMZ reports that Wayne’s team tried to have him discharged from the hospital so that he could fly to Las Vegas for his concert at Drais Beachclub alongside Rae Sremmurd. However, doctors felt that it was too risky for him to fly as he had seizures while flying before. The Las Vegas show was then cancelled.

Lil Wayne, aka Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., has epilepsy and has had a long history of seizures. Here’s everything you need to know.

1. Lil Wayne Has Suffered From Epilepsy Since Childhood, Quit Drinking Lean Due to Seizures

According to a report from TMZ, Wayne has suffered from seizures since childhood.

The publication reports that he quit drinking lean because of the seizures. Lean is a liquid drug cocktail made up predominantly of allergy medication promethazine and codeine cough syrup, addiction specialist Dr. Joel Nathan told Daily News.

The highly addictive drug was created in Houston, Texas and also goes by the names of Purple Drank and Sizzurp, the publication reports. It’s often mixed with Sprite and jolly ranchers to improve the taste. The drug is known to cause euphoria as well as drowsiness and in many cases seizures.

2. He Had to Make Two Emergency Landings Due to Seizures in 2016, Reportedly Due to Lean

However, TMZ reports that Wayne drank a large amount of the drug cocktail in the hours leading up to multiple midair seizures in June 2016, according to witnesses close to him. The seizures caused his private jet to make two emergency landings in Omaha, Nebraska while flying from Milwaukee to California. After blacking out during the first emergency landing, Wayne refused medical treatment and suffered a second seizure within minutes of flying forcing the plane to land again. Wayne had to cancel his appearance at TAO nightclub in Las Vegas for a pre-UFC 200 party.

Representatives of Wayne said that the seizures were caused by Wayne failing to take his medication, according to TMZ. He went to a pharmacy in Milwaukee but they didn’t have the medicine in stock. Daily News asked the representatives if the rapper ingested lean but they didn’t respond.

Later in July 2016, the seizures were determined to be caused by doctors prescribing him the wrong balance of medication, the publication reports.

3. He Had to Make an Emergency Landing in Texas in 2012

In October 2012, Wayne had to make an emergency landing in Texas after suffering seizure-like symptoms on his private jet, according to TMZ.

The rapper was transported to a local hospital and checked out at around 6 p.m.

Heavy reports that he was at the hospital for several hours, but doctors say that he was “doing better.”

4. He Nearly Died from Seizures in 2013

In March 2013, Wayne suffered multiple seizures and was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital in L.A., as reported by TMZ. Hours after being released, his bodyguard found him unconscious on the floor in his room.

He was sent to the hospital again but he did not stabilize, the publication reported. He was taken to the ICU and placed under restraints as he was shaking uncontrollably and then placed in an induced coma. Drake, Chris Paul, Nicki Minaj, Birdman, and other artists as well as family came to visit, the publication reported.

Doctors found high amounts of codeine in his system, indicating that he went on a binge of lean after being released from the hospital. His stomach was pumped three times to get rid of the drug from his system. Around 6:30 p.m. PT, he stabilized but was still under critical condition. He spent 6 days in ICU, the publication reports.

5. Mack Maine Denied that Wayne Was Hospitalized in 2013

Wayne is alive and well! We watching the Syracuse game…thanks for the prayers and concern..he will update you all soon. #love — Mack Maine (@mackmaine) March 16, 2013

Mack Maine, president of Young Money, tweeted that Wayne was “alive and well” and urged people not to believe the reports about Wayne.

We will be releasing an official statement shortly but dont believe the nonsense about comas and tubes to breathe…that's false!! — Mack Maine (@mackmaine) March 16, 2013

Wayne tweeted that he was okay around 6:30 p.m. PT, but TMZ claims that he was sleeping at the time.

I'm good everybody. Thx for the prayers and love. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) March 16, 2013

Wayne had yet another seizure in May 2013 and was taken to Cedars-Sinai, according to TMZ.