Lindsey Stirling – ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 25 Cast Member

ABC/Heidi Gutman

Violinist and YouTube personality Lindsey Stirling has joined Dancing With the Stars as a season 25 cast member, opposite returning pro dancer Mark Ballas. And, though Stirling is not a professional dancer, she previously danced with Ballas’ best buddy, former DWTS pro Derek Hough. Check out Stirling dancing to “The Arena” with Derek Hough in the below music video.

Earn the Necklace reports Stirling saying that even though she is not a professional dancer, she does have skills when it comes to movement. She explained:

I may not be a trained dancer, but I know how to put passion behind movement. As [Ballas] keeps saying, ‘You’re very brave. You just throw your body, and then you think about where it’s going.

Viewers may recognize Stirling from season five of America’s Got Talent, on which she made it to the semi-finals before she was eliminated.

Mark Ballas, Stirling’s partner on DWTS, is a mirrorball champion and has competed on the show for 18 seasons, though he took some time off to get married and to appear on Broadway.

On Dancing With the Stars, Ballas and Stirling’s team name is Team Stark.