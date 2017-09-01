‘Little Evil’: Meet the Cast of Netflix’s Adam Scott Movie

Getty

The first new Netflix original movie of September 2017 is Little Evil, a horror-comedy starring Ant-Man actress Evangeline Lilly and Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later actor Adam Scott. The film, written and directed by Tucker & Dale vs Evil filmmaker Eli Craig, was posted on Netflix at 3:00 a.m. ET on September 1. Click here to stream the film and read on for a preview.

In Little Evil, Gary (Scott) has just married the perfect woman, Samantha (Lilly). He knows that her son Lucas (Owen Atlas) is a little strange, but Gary thinks Lucas just doesn’t like him. But Gary soon learns that Lucas might be the actual child of the devil after Samantha reveals that she once belonged to a cult.

Little Evil has been in the works for a long time. The Hollywood Reporter reported in May 2013 that Universal picked up the script. Over three years later, casting finally began, with Scott and Lilly joining. By then, Universal dropped out and Netflix stepped in. The film was produced by Scott Stuber’s Bluegrass Films and Mandalay Pictures.

Now, let’s meet the main cast of Little Evil.

Evangeline Lilly as Samantha

Evangeline Lilly is a Golden Globe-nominated actress for her role in ABC’s LOST. She played Kate in the series. She also starred in the Best Picture winner The Hurt Locker and plays Hope Van Dyne in Ant-Man. She will also reprise that role in Ant-Man And The Wasp and the 2019 Avengers movie. Lilly also played Tauriel in Peter Jackson’s The Hobbit movies.

Adam Scott as Gary

Adam Scott is best known for playing Ben Wyatt on NBC’s Parks and Recreation. He returns to TV this fall in Fox’s Ghosted. He also plays another Ben in Netflix’s Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later, replacing Bradley Cooper in the role. Scott also recently starred in HBO’s acclaimed miniseries Big Little Lies and NBC’s The Good Place.

Clancy Brown as Reverend Gospel

In front of the screen, Clancy Brown is best known for roles in The Shawshank Redemption, Highlander, Starship Troopers and Hail, Caesar!. But Brown is also a prolific voice actor, with the distinction of being the longest-tenured actor to play Superman’s arch-nemesis Lex Luthor. He first voiced the character in 1996 for Superman: The Animated Series and continues to do so to this day. In 2014, he voiced Lex for the Lego Batman 3: Beyond Gotham video game. Brown is also the voice of Mr. Krabs in Spongebob Squarepants.

Owen Atlas as Lucas

Owen Atlas is a newcommer. His only previous credits are the short films Oui Oui: Wee Wee (2017), Tabula Rasa (2017) and Astronaut Camp (2016). You can follow him on Twitter and Instagram.

The Rest of the Cast

Tyler Labine as Karl C. Miller

Donald Faison as Larry

Chris D’Elia as Wayne

Bridget Everett as AL

Brad Williams

Marcus Terrell Smith

Kyle Bornheimer as Victor

Josh Tapia as JTE