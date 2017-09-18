Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd’s Wedding Pictures

Dancing With the Stars pro dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy tied the knot over the summer, with Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val and former DWTS pro Tony Dovolani included in the wedding party. Dancer Sharna Burgess and former DWTS contestant Rumer Willis were also bridesmaids. Val’s girlfriend, DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson, was his date to the wedding and Murgatroyd’s former celebrity dance partner Nyle DeMarco was also an attendee.
When the couple tied the knot, Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to celebrate his union with Murgatroyd, writing:
I’ve been waiting for this day my whole life. Some moments are a blur because I couldn’t stop thinking how incredible you looked. My heart is overwhelmed with love, my soul is elated and my life is finally complete … I truly am the luckiest person ever.
The couple’s wedding took place on the same date as fellow DWTS cast member Julianne Hough, who married athlete Brooks Laich in Idaho.
Murgatroyd wore a princess-like Karen Sabag Couture ball gown, while Chmerkovskiy wore Tom Ford, according to Us Weekly. With their baby boy Shai Aleksander in tow, the couple carried out a three-day affair for the big event and Chmerkovskiy gushed to Us Weekly:
I was so low-key about this wedding in terms of the colors and how it was going to be and what it was going to be. I was mostly on the financial side of things, but it was unbelievable. It was the best wedding I’ve ever been to.
The couple has been dating on and off since 2012 and became engaged in December 2015.
Check out all the photos from Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s wedding below.
I have to thank the man himself @bridalstylesboutique for creating this one of a kind pearl + diamond head piece for me 💎💯 accompanied with pearl stud earrings to complete my look. Lord only knows how many hours you spent hand placing each one #feltlikeaprincess👑 #notanad more details soon on @allthingsfamandglam ❤️
L I G H T @greessha aka. Greg The Rabbi aka. Frenchy aka. One of the most important people in mine and @petamurgatroyd life….. We are now bonded for life and we will cherish your words to us forever. Thank you… P.S. thanks @mashkii for finding herself an awesome husband and producing one, super cool ring boy! 📸 @jamielevinephotography #chmergatroydwedding
To say that I was happy with my wedding dress would be a complete lie….instead, I found myself gasping as I tried it on for the first time in @karensabagofficial couture bridal salon. She and I designed my dream dress, a one of a kind masterpiece that I will cherish forever and hopefully pass down to my daughter one day. I can't thank Karen's team enough for the hundreds of hours it took to put it together with all the embellishments. I will always love you and remember you taking care of me and ensuring my dress was ✨magical ✨Loving you forever, Peta XO 📷: @jamielevinephotography Full blog post on @allthingsfamandglam coming soon!
O H E K A C A S T L E Thank you isn't enough for this… I am eternally grateful to this magical place. It's rooms, staff, kitchen and grounds are bar none. Every single person went above and beyond to make this the most incredible experience for our guests and for Peta and me. Thank you for making @oheka_castle ours for the weekend, exceeding our expectations and sending us off into the married life in the best way possible. We will never forget this…
Candid shot of my father and I entering the wedding ceremony. I love you so much, a cherished moment forever. For a more detailed look and never before seen pictures head to @allthingsfamandglam and click the link http://bit.ly/PetaWeddingStyle ❤️ So much love in those 3 days…I wish I could relive every single minute. XO
To my Dad, my cuddly teddy bear. On your birthday I want you to know how special this moment was for me. I know you waited a long time…and so did I. You mean the world to me and it meant the world that I could have you for this dance. I'm thinking of you from across the pond. I love you more than you know, and I know that I could tell you that more. So, until next time, I can't wait to have you here again. Love your darling XO
I am so in awe of the beauty that Danitte Beegel from @metrofloralevents created for us! The owners, Adrian Benitez and Jose Ramirez, were a dream and completely brought my vision to life for our perfect day! Full blog post on @allthingsfamandglam coming soon. ❤️ // Photos by @jamielevinephotography
Leave a Reply