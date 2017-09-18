Maksim Chmerkovskiy & Peta Murgatroyd’s Wedding Pictures

Dancing With the Stars pro dancers Peta Murgatroyd and Maksim Chmerkovskiy tied the knot over the summer, with Chmerkovskiy’s brother Val and former DWTS pro Tony Dovolani included in the wedding party. Dancer Sharna Burgess and former DWTS contestant Rumer Willis were also bridesmaids. Val’s girlfriend, DWTS dancer Jenna Johnson, was his date to the wedding and Murgatroyd’s former celebrity dance partner Nyle DeMarco was also an attendee.

When the couple tied the knot, Chmerkovskiy took to Instagram to celebrate his union with Murgatroyd, writing:

I’ve been waiting for this day my whole life. Some moments are a blur because I couldn’t stop thinking how incredible you looked. My heart is overwhelmed with love, my soul is elated and my life is finally complete … I truly am the luckiest person ever.

The couple’s wedding took place on the same date as fellow DWTS cast member Julianne Hough, who married athlete Brooks Laich in Idaho.

Murgatroyd wore a princess-like Karen Sabag Couture ball gown, while Chmerkovskiy wore Tom Ford, according to Us Weekly. With their baby boy Shai Aleksander in tow, the couple carried out a three-day affair for the big event and Chmerkovskiy gushed to Us Weekly:

I was so low-key about this wedding in terms of the colors and how it was going to be and what it was going to be. I was mostly on the financial side of things, but it was unbelievable. It was the best wedding I’ve ever been to.

The couple has been dating on and off since 2012 and became engaged in December 2015.

Check out all the photos from Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy’s wedding below.

