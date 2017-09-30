Marilyn Hall, Monty’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

on December 30, 1963, which proved to be one of the most popular game shows in the nation at the time.

Hall’s longtime wife, Marilyn, died earlier this year. Like her husband, Marilyn was involved in the entertainment industry as a writer and producer.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Hall Died 3 Months Before Monty Did

Marilyn died on June 5, 2017 of what’s believed to be natural causes. She was 90-years old and had lived with Monty in Los Angeles, California. Monty and Marilyn were natives of Canada, but became United States citizens in 1949.

Sad to learn of Marilyn Hall's passing today. @UManAlumni #montyhall Our love & prayers are with you and your family #Emmys @letsmakeadeal pic.twitter.com/QxHReUbqe4 — John Kearsey (@johnkearsey) June 7, 2017

Marilyn was born on May 17, ,1927 in Winnipeg, Manitoba and graduated from the University of Toronto. At the age of 50, she went back to school and earned her master’s degree in fine arts from the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television.

2. Marilyn Was Hall’s Distant Cousin

Marilyn was Hall’s cousin, and he revealed how the two met during a 2002 interview with the Archive of American Television.

Hall said he was introduced to her by a mutual cousin, Norman Shnier, when he was in his mid 20s. He added Shnier told him that he had “another cousin on the other side of family, not related to you, and she’s an 18-year-old actress on the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.”

“I said, ‘I don’t think I want to meet an 18-year-old actress,'” Hall said during the interview. “I was almost 24; that was too much for me. But I did meet her, and when I met her, it was game over. We were married a year later.”

The couple had three children together (Joanna Gleason, Sharon Hall Kessler and Richard Hall) and five grandchildren.

Joanna is a Tony Award-winning actress and singer while Sharon is the president of Endemol Shine Studios. Richard won an Emmy for working on The Amazing Race.

3. Marilyn Was an Emmy-Award Winning Producer & Writer

Marilyn started her career in Winnipeg as a writer and actress for the CBC. She also taught writing focused on children’s programming at Queen’s University.

According to her IMDb, Marilyn was an associate producer for the 1982 TV movie A Woman Called Golda and had the same role in 1984’s Nadia. She won a primetime Emmy for being the executive producer on “Outstanding Drama/Comedy Special” Do You Remember Love (1985). The film offered a look at the cruelties of Alzheimer’s disease.

In addition to being a producer, Marilyn also was a songwriter. She wrote the song Is It Possible That I’ve Been Gone So Long, which was recorded by Hildegarde.

Marilyn was also a writer for Love, American Style and Lights Camera Monty.

4. Marilyn Was Also Known For Her Philanthropy

While Marilyn found success in the entertainment industry, she was arguably most known for her philanthropic efforts. She would often help Tel Aviv University, Brandeis University, and the Jewish Welfare Fund with hands-involvement, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In addition to those efforts, she also was a strong supporter in the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts and also started programs for the Julia Ann Singer Child Care Center, Guardians of Courage, Israel Bonds and the Jewish Home for the Aging. She served as a board member for Variety Clubs International and also wrote and produced its annual International Humanitarian Award event.

5. She Reviewed Books for the L.A. Times

Marilyn Hall, Emmy-winning producer and wife of Monty Hall, dies at 90 https://t.co/oUCKtU1k34 pic.twitter.com/7LQlLnz0Hf — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) June 6, 2017

In her later years, Marilyn wrote many books, including being a co-author for the Celebrity Kosher Cookbook, which gave recipes enjoyed by numerous celebrities such as William Shatner and Kirk Douglas. She also wrote book reviews for the Los Angeles Times.