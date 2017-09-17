‘Master of None’ Emmys Nominations: Aziz Ansari’s Show Has 6

Netflix

Aziz Ansari’s acclaimed Netflix series Master of None is looking to add more awards to its collection at the 2017 Primetime Emmys. The series’ second season earned six nominations, including a big one for Outstanding Comedy Series. Last year, the series won a major award for the beloved “Parents” episode.

In the series, Ansari plays Dev, a characterized version of himself. Dev is a thirty-something actor, struggling to navigate his life in New York. The show often diverges far from Dev’s main story. In fact, the “New York, I Love You” episode mostly followed characters who never again appear in the series. The second season also revolved around Dev’s relationship with Francesca (Alessandra Mastronardi).

The second season also featured “Thanksgiving,” an episode that tracked Denise (Lena Waithe) over a 20-year period to show her family’s evolving acceptance of her sexuality. The episode earned an Emmy nomination itself for Outstanding Writing.

Here’s a look at the six awards Master of None‘s second season was nominated for.

Outstanding Comedy Series

For the second consecutive year, Master of None is up for Outstanding Comedy. Also for the second consecutive year, it has to go up against HBO’s VEEP. The Julia Louis-Dreyfus-starring series has won this award for the previous two years. The first season of Master of None was also cited as one of the best TV shows of 2016 by the American Film Institute.

The other nominees for Outstanding Comedy Series this year are Atlanta (FX); Black-ish (ABC); Modern Family (ABC); Silicon Valley (HBO); and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series – Aziz Ansari (“The Dinner Party”)

Ansari is also nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor again. This time, it’s on the basis of “The Dinner Party,” an excellent episode that featured Billy Cannavale and John Legend. Ansari was also nominated in this category for season one and for a Golden Globe.

The other nominees are last year’s winner, Jeffrey Tambor of Transparent (Amazon); Anthony Anderson of Black-ish (ABC); Zach Galifianakis of Baskets (FX); Donald Glover of Atlanta (FX); and William H. Macy of Shameless.

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series – Aziz Ansari & Lena Waithe (“Thanksgiving”)

Last year, Ansari and co-creator Alan Yang won the Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series Emmy for the excellent “Parents” episode. Ansari is hoping to repeat, but his writing partner this year is co-star Lena Waithe. The two collaborated on “Thanksgiving,” a half-hour unlike any other this year.

Ansari and Waite are up against two Atlanta episodes (“B.A.N.” by Donald Glover and “Streets on Lock” by Stephen Glover); one Silicon Valley episode (“Success Failure” by Alec Berg); and two VEEP episodes (“Georgia” by Billy Kimball and “Groundbreaking” by David Mandel).

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series – Angela Bassett (“Thanksgiving”)

The rest of the awards Master of None is up were already decided at the Creative Arts Emmys. Angela Bassett, who played Denise’s mother in “Thanksgiving,” was nominated for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series. However, she lost to Melissa McCarthy of Saturday Night Live.

The other nominees in this category were Becky Ann Baker for Girls; Wanda Sykes for Black-Ish; and Kristen Wiig for SNL. Carrie Fisher also received a posthumous nomination for Amazon’s Catastrophe.

Outstanding Casting for a Comedy Series – Cody Beke & Teresa Razzauti

Master of None casting director Cody Beke and location casting’s Teresa Razzauti were nominated for Outstanding Casting. They lost to VEEP casting directors Dorian Frankel and Sibby Kirchgessner.

The casting teams for Atlanta, Silicon Valley and Transparent were also nominated.

Outstanding Music Supervision – Zach Cowie & Kerri Drootin

Master of None‘s Zach Cowie and Kerry Drootin were among the first ever nominees for the new Outstanding Music Supervision award. Unfortunately for them, the award went to the HBO limited series Big Little Lies instead.

The other nominees were Thomas Golubić for Better Call Saul; Manish Raval, Jonathan Leahy and Tom Wolfe for Girls; and Nora Fielder for Stranger Things.

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series – Jennifer Lilly (WON)

The Emmy for Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series was established in 2003 as single-camera comedies (those without laugh-tracks) were becoming more common. Today, it’s the dominant format for sitcoms.

Jennifer Lilly won the award for editing the episode “The Thief,” which was shot in black-and-white and was an homage to the Italian classic Bicycle Thieves. The other nominees were Brian Merken and Tim Roche for two different Silicon Valley episodes; and Roger Nygard & Gennady Fridman and Eric Kissack for two VEEP episodes.

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) & Animation – Joshua Berger & Michael Barosky

Lastly, Joshua Berger and Michael Barosky were nominated for their sound mixing on the episode “The Dinner Party.” However, they lost the Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) & Animation Emmy to Andy D’Addario, Gary Gegan and Marco Fiumara for their work on the Mozart in the Jungle episode “Now I Will Sing.”

The other nominees in this category were Modern Family, Silicon Valley and VEEP.