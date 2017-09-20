‘Masterchef’ Season 8 Finale Live Stream: How to Watch Episode 20 Online

On tonight’s 2017 finale episode of Masterchef, there are three contestants left in the competition, vying for the Masterchef trophy and $250,000 prize. And, as a treat, former judge Joe Bastianich returns as a guest judge. The remaining contestants are Dino Angelo Luciano, Eboni Henry and Jason Wang.

So, if you would like to watch the finale, but you can’t get to a television or don’t have cable, read on for details on how to watch the show live online or on a mobile device. Check out the streaming options below.

If You Live in the U.S. & Do Not Have Cable

The winner of #MasterChef Season 8 will be crowned TOMORROW at 8/7c! 👑 A post shared by masterchefonfox (@masterchefonfox) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:24am PDT

If you’re in the United States and looking to legally watch the show live online, but you do not have access to a cable or satellite pay-TV login, your only option is to do so via Sling TV. Here’s how to access the stream:

On the Web:

Viewers in the United States can watch the show through Sling TV, an online streaming service that provides access to select channels for a monthly fee, but offers a free 7-day trial that will allow you to watch the show for free if you sign up.

Fox is available through the Blue package, which costs $25 per month after the free trial ends.

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select the Blue package, which costs $25 per month after your free trial is over.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Download the Sling app on your computer, and begin watching the show.

With an App:

If you sign up for the free Sling trial, you can watch the show via the Sling app, which you can download for free in the App store or the Google Play store.

There’s also a Sling app for Roku, Chromecast, Nexus player, ZTE and XBox One. Click here for a full list of compatible devices.

The service’s Blue package, which includes Fox, costs $25 per month. But if you’re looking for a way to watch the show for free, you can do so with Sling’s free 7-day trial.

Here’s how to sign up:

1. Click here to create a Sling account.

2. Select the Blue package.

3. Enter your billing information and create an account. Again: You will not be charged until after you’ve completed the free 7-day trial.

4. Download the Sling app in the App store or the Google Play store.

If You Live in the U.S. & Have Access to a Cable or Satellite Login

Time for the Top 3 to give @gordongram all they've got in the two-hour season finale, Wednesday at 8/7c. #MasterChef A post shared by masterchefonfox (@masterchefonfox) on Sep 16, 2017 at 4:21pm PDT

On the Web:

Viewers in the United States with cable or satellite provider login credentials can now live-stream all Fox primetime entertainment programming here at fox.com/live.

Primetime is defined as 8 to 10 p.m. (7 p.m.-9 p.m. Central Time) Monday-Friday, and 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m.-9 p.m. Central Time) on Sundays.

The stream offers a one-hour “preview pass” to first-time users. If you want to watch more than an hour of programming or you’ve already used your preview pass, you’ll need to log in with your cable or satellite provider credentials.

Here’s what to do:

Go to fox.com/live. Scroll over the player and click “Sign In.” Click on the correct tile to choose your cable or satellite provider. Enter your user ID and password, and click the button to submit.

With an App:

Viewers in the United States with cable or satellite login credentials can now live-stream all Fox primetime entertainment programming via the Fox Now app.

Primetime is defined as 8 to 10 p.m. (7 p.m.-9 p.m. Central Time) Monday-Friday, and 7 to 10 p.m. (6 p.m.-9 p.m. Central Time) on Sundays.

First-time users can access a one-hour “preview pass,” after which streaming requires a valid cable or satellite subscription log-in.

Here’s what to do:

Download the Fox Now app from the App Store, Google Play store, Amazon store (for Kindle fire), Windows store or Windows phone store. The app is also available for Apple TV, Roku, Xbox One, XBox 360, Samsung Smart TVs and Blue-Ray players, Chromecast, Android TV and Fire TV.

After launching the app, open the menu and select “Live TV.” Click on “Sign In” at the bottom of the screen, select your pay-TV provider, and enter your user ID and password.