‘Me, Myself & I’: Meet the Cast of Bobby Moynihan’s New Show

Alex actors, Me Myself and I cast, Me, Myself and I actors Photo: Neil Jacobs-Robert Voets/CBS

Alex is played by three different actors in Me, Myself & I.

Each season brings the promise of a possible new hit sitcom with a unique idea. CBS’ Me, Myself & I is built on an uncommon idea for sitcoms, telling the story of a man through three different periods of his life. The sitcom debuts at 9:30 p.m. on Monday, September 25. Read on to meet the cast and the three actors who all play Alex.

Me, Myself & I was created by Dan Kopelman (Malcolm in the Middle, Rules of Engagement). It tells the story of Alex, an inventor who eventually creates a successful business.

First, we meet Alex as a 14-year-old in 1991, when his life is changed after his mother marries a pilot who lives in Los Angeles and he has to leave Chicago. Then, we meet Alex as a 35-year-old in 2014 whose life is changed again when his wife files for divorce and plans to take their daughter Abby with her. In 2042, Alex is a 65-year-old successful inventor who suffers a minor heart attack and decides to retire.

Here’s the cast of Me, Myself & I:

Bobby Moynihan as Alex Riley

Me Myself and I cast, Me Myself and I Alex, Bobby Moynihan

Robert Voets/CBSBobby Moynihan as the 35-year-old Alex.

Bobby Moynihan is best known for his stint on Saturday Night Live, where he played dozens of characters, including “Drunk Uncle.” Moynihan’s other credits include Killing Gunther, The Nut Job, DuckTales and The Book of Henry. He plays 35-year-old Alex in Me, Myself & I.

Jack Dylan Grazer as Young Alex Riley

Me Myself and I cast, Me Myself and I kid Alex, Jack Dylan Grazer

Photo: Robert Voets/CBSJack Dylan Grazer as the 14-year-old Alex.

Jack Dylan Grazer plays 14-year-old Alex, who is a nerdy student thrown into a new world after his mother marries a pilot. They lived in Chicago and are now stuck in Los Angeles, a.k.a. “Lakers Country.” Grazer, the nephew of Oscar-winning producer Brian Grazer, played Eddie Kaspbrak in the hit horror movie It. He was also in Scales: Mermaids Are Real.

John Larroquette as Older Alex Riley

Me Myself and I cast, Me Myself and I old Alex, John Larroquette

Robert Voets/CBSJohn Larroquette as the 65-year-old Alex.

John Larroquette returns to TV after starring in The Librarians and HBO’s short-lived The Brink to play the 65-year-old Alex in the future. After a minor heart attack, Alex decides to retire and he reuintes with his high school crush (Sharon Lawrence). Larroquette is best known for his then-unprecedented four-year winning streak at the Emmys, where he won every year from 1895 to 1988 for Night Court. He won a fifth Emmy in 1998 for his guest role on The Practice.

Brian Unger as Ron

Me Myself and I cast, Me Myself and I dad, Brian Unger

Robert Voets/CBSBrian Unger as Ron.

Brian Unger co-stars in Me, Myself & I as Ron, Alex’s step-dad. He’s the one who inspires him to pitch his table-straightener device in the present. Unger is best known for his time on The Daily Show in the late 1990s and his occasional appearances on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia as The Attorney. He also hosted How the States Got Their Shapes.

Jaleel White as Darryl

Me Myself and I cast, Me Myself and I Abby, Jaleel White, Urkel today

Robert Voets/CBSJaleel White as Darryl.

Jaleel White stars on Me, Myself & I as Darryl, middle-age Alex’s best friend. White is best known for playing Urkel on Family Matters and has consistently appeared in guest roles on TV. LAst year, he was seen in Atlanta and Survivor’s Remorse. He’s also recently appeared on Hawaii Five-0 and Drunk History.

Kelen Coleman as Abby

Kelen Coleman, Me Myself and I cast, Me Myself and I Abby

Robert Voets/CBSKelen Coleman as Adult Abby.

Kelen Coleman stars as the adult version of Abby in the future scenes. She grows up to be the General Manager of the Chicago Bulls, probably because her father can only figure things out if he puts them in basketball terms. Coleman appeared in the Emmy-winning HBO miniseries Big Little Lies as Harper Stimson. Her other credits include The McCarthys, Young & Hungry and The Newsroom.

