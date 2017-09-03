Michael Fassbender & Alicia Vikander: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Getty

Hollywood stars Michael Fassbender and Alicia Vikander are engaged. According to The Mirror, the notoriously secretive couple have organized a wedding that only a select few are invited to.

A source close to the couple reveals that Fassbender, 40, and Vikander, 28, have already set a date, which is believed to be sometime in the next few months. “The details of the party are being kept under lock and key,” the source added.

Here’s what you need to know about Fassbender and Vikander’s relationship:

1. They Met During the 2014 Film ‘The Light Between Oceans’

Fassbender and Vikander first met when they were cast as romantic leads in the film The Light Between Oceans. In the film, Vikander plays Fassbender’s wife. “I knew that Michael was attached to play Tom, and I think he’s one of the most brilliant actors out there,” Vikander told People magazine. “I was up for the game, but I was very nervous. I got people that picked me up when I fell and who pushed me. Michael’s support in those scenes were a big part of me daring to go all the way, which was needed for the role of Isabel.”

It didn’t take long before this chemistry sparked rumors of a potential romance offscreen. They were seen in public together prior to the film’s release, and their relationship arguably overshadowed the film itself during promotion.

In an interview with The Guardian, Fassbender conceded that being romantically involved did in fact make the sex scenes slightly less uncomfortable. “I suppose it translates, yes,” he said, “Obviously chemistry is something that is tangible.”

2. They Said That ‘The Chemistry Was Immediate’ Between Them

Fassbender opened up about their relationship to The Sun, saying “The chemistry was immediate, the spark, the intensity. I said early on, ‘This girl frightens me.'” The Academy Award nominee added that Vikander was “so fierce and brave . . . it kind of bowled me over.”

He also spoke on the experience that both have had being popular actors: “We really relied on, pushed and supported one another, then we had fun as well. We would have a laugh.”

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he further praised his fiancé/co-star, saying “She’s a very fierce performer and she pushes the boundaries of how far you can go. She’s definitely got all of those things in spades.” When asked about love, Fassbender can be seen blushing, before jokingly saying “I was like, love… What is this love thing?’” Watch the full Entertainment Tonight interview above.

Vikander expanded upon their working experience, telling The Sun “We’ve never hidden the fact that we’re a couple… He’s extremely hardworking. He was like, ‘Give me something new! I just need a new idea. I need to do it differently’. I just thought that was cool.”

3. They Have Purposely Kept Their Relationship Out of the Tabloids

Given the quiet personal lives that both actors had prior to their relationship, its no surprise that they’ve maintained this front over the past few years. While they’ve been open to discussing it in public, they’ve made it a point to steer clear of appearing in the tabloids. When they attended the British Academy of Film and Television Awards in 2016, they politely refused to participate on the Kiss Cam.

At the 2016 Golden Globes, People magazine reports that Fassbender and Vikander did their best to keep the attention off their relationship, as they walked separately on the red carpet and promptly dodged too many questions about their personal life. They did, however, sit next to each other during the ceremony.

[updates] Alicia and Michael out for a lunch in Venice, 06/30/2017. • • • #aliciavikander #vikander #vikassy #michaelfassbender A post shared by ALICIA VIKANDER (@vikandernation) on Jul 1, 2017 at 5:49pm PDT

In a joint interview with Entertainment Weekly, they addressed their desire to keep things private. “I think we’ve made a clear statement that we keep certain things just between us,” said Vikander, “It was very easy to unite, but that’s quite personal.”

Fassbender added “Each to their own. I’m not going to talk about my private life with a total stranger, unless I feel like I need to. Why would I? I don’t.”

4. They Were Rumors That the Couple Had Broken Up in March

Despite their best efforts to keep things under wraps, there have been rumors and speculations that Fassbender and Vikander have broken up. In March 2017, Celeb Dirty Laundry reported that the couple had fallen on rough times, culminating with the fact that Fassbender was “nowhere to be found” when Vikander won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress at the 88th Academy Awards.

Fassbender’s romantic history was also referenced, which, according to ABC News, includes short-lived relationships with X-Men: First Class (2011) co-star Zoë Kravitz, Shame (2011) co-star Nicole Beharie, Olympic heptathlete Louise Hazel and Italian model Madalina Ghenea. “Michael Fassbender’s previous relationships — literally all of them,” reports Celeb Dirty Laundry, “Haven’t exactly given his fans the most optimistic outlook on his aforementioned love life.”

Gossip Cop later refuted these claims as absolutely “not true.” A source close to the couple confirmed that they are together and happy as ever.

5. Their Wedding is Scheduled to Be in Ibiza

The Mirror reports that Fassbender and Vikander will be married in a private ceremony in Ibiza. “Guests have been told to arrive in Ibiza on a certain date and they will then be collected and taken to the hotel,” explained an insider, “He’s [Michael] splashing out big time and it’s going to be the party of the year.”

This won’t be the first time the couple have been spotted in Ibiza. In July, People magazine reported that the two were seen getting cozy on a yacht and swimming in the surrounding areas.