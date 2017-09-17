Mike Shouhed’s Divorce from Ex-Wife Jessica Parido

Twitter

Viewers watched the demise of Jessica Parido and Mike Shouhed’s marriage play out on last season of Shahs of Sunset. Shouhed admitted to cheating on his newlywed wife and Parido outed him to his friends. Parido told Shouhed’s friend Reza on Shahs that Shouhed cheated on her multiple times and even had an ongoing affair. At first, Shouhed denied the claims, but he later came clean to his friends and the show’s production crew. He explained on Watch What Happens Live that he didn’t want to admit to cheating on the show initially because he was hoping to still work things out with Parido. He wanted to try to keep their issues private.

Parido ended up changing her phone number and was reported to move on with a man named Karlen Shubaralyan for a while.

Shouhed’s alleged former mistress, Emerald Wilson-Bey, actually came out with a book called “My Nights With The Shah: How Not To Date A Celebrity,” talking about the affair. According to Reality Tea, Bey met Shouhed on a business trip as she works in high-end real estate. Check out a pic of Bey below.

Just done my afternoon #jog … Feels good to be done with my new books research … #BackToNormal #mompreneur ✨ pic.twitter.com/sBbrNCGer6 — Emerald Wilson-Bey (@REALMissEmerald) October 5, 2015

Parido and Shouhed each had an estimated net worth ranging between $2 – $2.5 million. So, there was a lot of money at stake in their divorce.

This season on Shahs of Sunset, some of Shouhed’s friends find out that his divorce is not actually final … Well, at least it wasn’t final while the cast was filming this season. In June 2017, it was reported by Bravo that the ex-couple’s divorce is definitely complete. The marriage is officially over.

Shouhed admits that he and ex Parido do talk to each other “every now and then”.

The couple was only together for seven months of marriage.