Miss America 2018 Vote: How Voting Works & the Judges’ Scores

The 2018 Miss America Pageant airs tonight and many wonder how the voting works. The contestants who have been voted forward from the preliminary competitions, will be revealed during the pageant, which airs at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT tonight on ABC. As far as scoring goes for the judges, check out the criteria that the contestants are judged on below.

Composite Score – 30% (Top 16)

Lifestyle and Fitness in Swimsuit – 20% (Top 16)

Evening Wear – 20% (Top 10)

Talent – 30%

On-Stage Question (Top 8)

Each judge ranks the Top 5 contestants in the order that they believe the contestants should each finish. The total scores of the pageant are based on the point totals from the final ballot.

This year’s judges include stars such as Thomas Rhett, PEOPLE magazine’s Editor in Chief Jess Cagle, Molly Sims, Jordin Sparks, Miss America 2014, Nina Davuluri, Maria Menounos and Tara Lipinski.

Previously, voting was open for “America’s Choice” contestant, but voting has since closed. The winner of “America’s Choice” will be announced during the live broadcast of “The 2018 Miss America Competition” with the Top 15 contestants. The top 15 have been picked by the preliminary competition judges.

And, this year’s preliminary judges were entertainment lawyer Carolyn Conrad, Global Government Affairs and Policy leader Karen Knuston, CNN White House reporter Kate Bennett, casting director Patrick Rush, actor Rusty Joiner, Miss America 1978 Susan Perkins Botsford, and actress Vivian Nixon.

This year, Puerto Rico has withdrawn from the competition.