Who Won the Miss America 2018 Pageant Tonight?

Who won the 2018 Miss America pageant tonight? And the results are …

And, the fourth runner-up who receives a $10,000 scholarship was Miss Texas. The third runner-up, receiving $15,000 was Miss DC. Next up was the second runner-up Miss New Jersey, with a $20,000 scholarship prize. It was then down to Missouri and North Dakota … And the winner was Miss North Dakota Cara Mund.

Read More From Heavy

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund, Miss America 2018 Winner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Upon accepting the crown, Shields will take on a year of responsibilities in addition to a ton of wonderful perks. Two of the many rewards include a $50,000 scholarship and a six-figure salary.

The contestants were narrowed down quickly throughout the competition from the top 15 to the top 12, top 10, top 7 and so forth.

What most viewers were looking forward to see (besides the swimsuit competition) were the on-stage questions that the contestants had to answer. For her first on-stage question, Cara Mund was addressed by judge Thomas Rhett. His question was to ask about her number 1 task on her bucket list and she said that being in the top 10 of Miss America was number 1 on her bucket list. She then thanked the judges for helping make that possible.

For her second on-stage question, judge Maria Menounos asked her about climate change and North Dakota believed that our government’s position on the issue is incorrect.

Read More From Heavy

Miss America 2018 Pageant Judges & Hosts
No Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Discuss on Facebook