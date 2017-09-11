Miss America 2018 Pageant: Top 10 Contestants Revealed LIVE

Out of the top 15 Miss America 2018 contestants who competed in tonight’s swimsuit competition, only 12 move on to compete in the eveningwear segment. Then, the competition is narrowed down to 10 competitors. Check out the contestants who continue on their journey during tonight’s pageant, as the names are revealed live, along with what they did for the talent portion of the show tonight.
Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis
"Why do you do Bollywood, are you even of the culture". I get this question all of the time, and my response is, because I LOVE it. The beauty of dance is that no matter where you come from, we can have a common denominator, and that is a love of dance. Besides my love of the culture, I believe that it is important to practice what you preach. Diversity Matters is much more than a platform for me, it is my life. Not only do I come from a diverse background, I have known the joy of embracing another culture fully. With all of that being said, I want to thank Nakul for teaching me, and loving me. It was a joy to bring #Bollywood back to the #missamerica stage as #missmissouri. I encourage you all to go out and embrace a culture different from your own, because your life will be forever enriched.
For Miss Missouri’s talent, she performed a Bollywood dance.
Miss Texas Margana Wood
Miss Texas performed a contemporary dance to Adele’s “When We Were Young”.
Miss Pennsylvania Katie Schreckengast
Miss Pennsylvania played a song from Dream Girls on the saxophone for her talent tonight.
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund
"What is meant to be always finds a way". Thank you North Dakota for supporting me, encouraging me, and loving me. It has been a true honor to represent YOU at #MissAmerica. I hope to make you all proud tonight! Photo: @mattboydphotography Hair and Makeup: @meredithboydcosmetics #wishesreallydocometrue #MissNorthDakota
Mund performed a jazz routine to Michael Jackson’s song “The Way You Make Me Feel” for her talent.
Miss Alabama Jessica Procter
I can't believe I just interviewed for the job of Miss America!!!✨🎉 I could truly feel each of your prayers in that room!!!! The judges definitely met the real Jessica Procter and I could not feel more at peace about those 10 minutes with them. Thank you all so much for your support – now onto talent tomorrow night!!!🎶 #missalabama #missamerica #stepuptotheplate #sayyestothejess
Tonight, Procter sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” tonight.
Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel
For her performance tonight, she danced to the song “Shut Up And Dance”.
Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey
Miss DC decided to sing the song “Born This Way” tonight.
This year’s judges for the 2018 Miss America Pageant include country artist Thomas Rhett, model Molly Sims, TV personality Maria Menounos, Olympian Tara Lipinksi, People’s Jess Cagle, and singer Jordin Sparks.
Last year’s winner of the pageant was Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields and tonight, she relinquishes her crown to a new winner.
Leave a Reply