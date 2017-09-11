Miss America 2018 Pageant: Top 10 Contestants Revealed LIVE

ABC

Out of the top 15 Miss America 2018 contestants who competed in tonight’s swimsuit competition, only 12 move on to compete in the eveningwear segment. Then, the competition is narrowed down to 10 competitors. Check out the contestants who continue on their journey during tonight’s pageant, as the names are revealed live, along with what they did for the talent portion of the show tonight.

Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis

For Miss Missouri’s talent, she performed a Bollywood dance.

Miss Texas Margana Wood

Miss Texas performed a contemporary dance to Adele’s “When We Were Young”.

Miss Pennsylvania Katie Schreckengast

Just when I thought I couldn't possibly have more fun 💫🎷🎶 HUGE thank you to @biancazidik for making my dream @psublueband costume come to life for the "Show Us Your Shoes" Parade 💙 #MissPA #BringingSaxyBack A post shared by Miss Pennsylvania (@missamericapa) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:44pm PDT

Miss Pennsylvania played a song from Dream Girls on the saxophone for her talent tonight.

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund

Mund performed a jazz routine to Michael Jackson’s song “The Way You Make Me Feel” for her talent.

Miss Alabama Jessica Procter

I can't believe I just interviewed for the job of Miss America!!!✨🎉 I could truly feel each of your prayers in that room!!!! The judges definitely met the real Jessica Procter and I could not feel more at peace about those 10 minutes with them. Thank you all so much for your support – now onto talent tomorrow night!!!🎶 #missalabama #missamerica #stepuptotheplate #sayyestothejess A post shared by Miss Alabama (@missamericaal) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:12pm PDT

Tonight, Procter sang “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” tonight.

Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel

I shut up and danced my heart out last night on the #MissAmerica stage! Thanks @njdotcom and Tim Hawk for capturing this picture! A post shared by Miss New Jersey (@missamericanj) on Sep 7, 2017 at 5:40am PDT

For her performance tonight, she danced to the song “Shut Up And Dance”.

Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey

I guess you could say I have a thing for florals🌺 Help me bloom in to the top 15 at Miss America by voting for District of Columbia as America's Choice today! Just go to missamerica.com/vote and click D.C. 🌸❤️ #missamerica #vote #BKforMissA A post shared by Miss District of Columbia (@missamericadc) on Aug 26, 2017 at 1:17pm PDT

Miss DC decided to sing the song “Born This Way” tonight.

This year’s judges for the 2018 Miss America Pageant include country artist Thomas Rhett, model Molly Sims, TV personality Maria Menounos, Olympian Tara Lipinksi, People’s Jess Cagle, and singer Jordin Sparks.

Last year’s winner of the pageant was Miss Arkansas Savvy Shields and tonight, she relinquishes her crown to a new winner.