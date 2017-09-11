Miss America 2018 Pageant: Top 15 Contestants Revealed LIVE

Instagram/Miss America

Tonight is the 2018 Miss America Pageant and the current winner Savvy Shields will relinquish her crown to one lucky woman. Over the past week, the 51 contestants have competed in three nights of preliminary competitions and now the 51 have been narrowed down to the top 15 winners. Check out which contestants have been chosen to move on in the competition below as they are announced live.

And the top 14 semi-finalists chosen by the preliminary judges and the one semi-finalist chosen by America are …

Miss Tennessee Caty Davis

Surreal moment. Proud to represent Tennessee and my alma mater, @utknoxville, at the legendary #showusyourshoesparade!! My Custom Vol inspired shoes by @queenbeejaniepiepie #MissTennessee #missamerica A post shared by Miss Tennessee (@missamericatn) on Sep 9, 2017 at 2:32pm PDT

Her father was addicted to alcohol and opiods before ending his life in suicide.

Miss Virginia Cecili Weber

I am so honored to be sharing the stage with 50 amazing and deserving young women. No matter what happens tonight, this experience has been life changing and I am so honored to be in the running for the title of #MissAmerica! This is a dream come true! #MissVirginia #VAforMissA #theresheis A post shared by Miss Virginia (@missamericava) on Sep 10, 2017 at 9:56am PDT

Weber believes in embracing womanhood and being a leader.

Miss Pennsylvania Katie Schreckengast

Last pic from this dream day 💙🎶🎷#MissPA #MissAmerica A post shared by Miss Pennsylvania (@missamericapa) on Sep 9, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

Katie Schreckengast was adopted from South Korea when she was just 6 months old.

Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti

Thank you @steelpierac for closing down the park for us tonight! It was a blast! #steelpier #missamerica #misslouisiana #MissLAryssa2017 #teamcharlotte #believe A post shared by Miss Louisiana (@missamericala) on Sep 5, 2017 at 6:30pm PDT

Laryssa Bonacquisti’s mother is a former Miss New Jersey.

Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey

Walking in my @kpswimwear swimsuit and @arabesqjewelry on the Miss America stage was such an incredible experience! Thank you @johnanthonymorris for always pushing me and getting me in the best shape of my life! And @bemadebyb your nude sandals were life-changing❤️#missamerica #lifesytle #fitness #feels A post shared by Miss District of Columbia (@missamericadc) on Sep 8, 2017 at 5:01am PDT

In addition to competing in the Miss America pageant, Kinsey is also a Quality of Life Award Finalist and STEM Scholarship Finalist.

Miss Texas Margana Wood

She hopes to teach lessons of respect and accepting people’s differences.

Miss New Mexico Taylor Rey

Getting pampered tonight at the Red Door Spa! Thank you for the best massage of my LIFE ❤️ #thereddoor #thereddoorseaview A post shared by Miss New Mexico (@missamericanm) on Aug 31, 2017 at 5:05pm PDT

Rey says she wants girls to speak up and have an opinion today.

Miss Alabama Jessica Procter

Procter is also this year’s Quality of Life Award Winner.

Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis

Davis comes from a very diverse family.

Miss Alaska Angelina Klapperich

She named her cat Compassion because her platform is being compassionate.

Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley

Hey y'all! Have you voted today?! If not, be sure to go to missamerica.org/vote to help me make it into the Top 15 at #MissAmerica! Much love 🍑 #missgeorgia #missgeorgia2017 #top15 #vote A post shared by Miss Georgia (@missamericaga) on Sep 2, 2017 at 4:38am PDT

Beasley has only been in this organization for two years and hasn’t been competing in pageants for a long time.

Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts

I had the most unbelievable time tonight getting to partake in one of the most traditional parts of the Miss America pageant- the Show Me Your Shoes parade! I couldn't be more proud to represent the @uofsc & @uofsclaw here in Atlantic City! #CrownTheGamecock #ForeverToThee A post shared by Miss South Carolina (@missamericasc) on Sep 9, 2017 at 6:38pm PDT

Roberts would love to be a child advocate in the legislative process of America.

Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel

Last night I competed in my last prelim at #MissAmerica! Thank you @njdotcom and Richard Krauss for capturing these special moments! A post shared by Miss New Jersey (@missamericanj) on Sep 9, 2017 at 5:05am PDT

She loves being a hometown girl in the pageant, which takes place in Jersey.

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund

TODAY I interviewed for my dream job. I spoke from the heart and told the judges exactly how much this organization means to me❤️! I have my #MissAmerica Quality of Life interview tomorrow morning. Please continue to keep me in your thoughts and prayers! Thank you to @meredithboydcosmetics for helping me look my best and for giving me the confidence to take on the world! Thank you @shopkookoos for the beautiful #MissNorthDakota crown robe 👑 A post shared by Miss North Dakota (@missamericand) on Sep 6, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

Her biggest role model is her mother, who was diagnosed with cancer three times.

Miss Illinois Abby Foster

Foster was voted on and chosen by America to be a part of the top 15 contestants.