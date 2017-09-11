Miss America 2018 Pageant: Top 15 Contestants Revealed LIVE

Tonight is the 2018 Miss America Pageant and the current winner Savvy Shields will relinquish her crown to one lucky woman. Over the past week, the 51 contestants have competed in three nights of preliminary competitions and now the 51 have been narrowed down to the top 15 winners. Check out which contestants have been chosen to move on in the competition below as they are announced live.
And the top 14 semi-finalists chosen by the preliminary judges and the one semi-finalist chosen by America are …
Miss Tennessee Caty Davis
Her father was addicted to alcohol and opiods before ending his life in suicide.
Miss Virginia Cecili Weber
Weber believes in embracing womanhood and being a leader.
Miss Pennsylvania Katie Schreckengast
Katie Schreckengast was adopted from South Korea when she was just 6 months old.
Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti
Laryssa Bonacquisti’s mother is a former Miss New Jersey.
Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey
Walking in my @kpswimwear swimsuit and @arabesqjewelry on the Miss America stage was such an incredible experience! Thank you @johnanthonymorris for always pushing me and getting me in the best shape of my life! And @bemadebyb your nude sandals were life-changing❤️#missamerica #lifesytle #fitness #feels
In addition to competing in the Miss America pageant, Kinsey is also a Quality of Life Award Finalist and STEM Scholarship Finalist.
Miss Texas Margana Wood
I'm hoping #Texas will score again this weekend! I can't believe I got to rep my #TexasLonghorns last night in the #MissAmerica Show Us Your Shoes Parade! Thank you everyone for your love and support- y'all are the real deal! So much love from #MissTexas 💛 Thank you so much Ellen Miller for being the rhinestone queen and for designing these brilliant boots! #missamericatx #roadtomissamerica #texasstrong #knockonwood
She hopes to teach lessons of respect and accepting people’s differences.
Miss New Mexico Taylor Rey
Rey says she wants girls to speak up and have an opinion today.
Miss Alabama Jessica Procter
Today is the day. I can't believe I'm sitting here on the last day of my #MissAmerica experience with such a full heart, total calmness, absolute peace, and utter excitement. I never could have imagined we'd all get this close, or that I could feel so relaxed and peaceful about the end of a competition I've been working towards for so many years now. Our Father is so good and so are His plans, and I've never felt more covered in prayer by you all and covered in His love, regardless of what happens tonight. If I'm not Miss America, I know God has a different but equally impactful plan for my life and He wants me to stay Miss Alabama all year, come back home, and be the BEST Miss Alabama I can possibly be and serve my state with all I have – it's a win win.❤️ Thank you everyone for believing in me and cheering me on during this crazy journey – tonight we crown a new Miss America and I can guarantee you she will be stellar because every one of these new friends of mine are incredible!!!! I will forever cherish this experience, these friendships, and this organization!!☺️ Don't forget to watch LIVE tonight on ABC at 9/8c! #missalabama #missamerica #sayyestothejess
Procter is also this year’s Quality of Life Award Winner.
Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis
Living my best life. Being a part of the #MissAmerica iconic #ShowUsYourShoes parade representing my home is an absolute dream come true. Thank you so much Jacqui Bling for making the most fantastic shoes ever. @joeygalon thank you for the PERFECT outfit! You both have made my inner 5 year old so happy. So blessed! Don't forget to tune in tomorrow LIVE on #ABC at 9/8c to find out who your next Miss America will be!
Davis comes from a very diverse family.
Miss Alaska Angelina Klapperich
Wednesday was such an exciting day!!! I had my private judges interview in the morning!! I believe the judges truly felt my passion for promoting compassion and my enthusiasm for reaching out and validating others!! 😊 I also competed in evening gown and lifestyle and fitness on THE Miss America Stage in Atlantic City!!! What a true blessing! I am so grateful! ❤️❤️ . My thoughts are with Dave and Carry from Regalia where I purchased my evening gown and talent gown! They are the kindest, most genuine men! 💜
She named her cat Compassion because her platform is being compassionate.
Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley
Beasley has only been in this organization for two years and hasn’t been competing in pageants for a long time.
Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts
Roberts would love to be a child advocate in the legislative process of America.
Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel
She loves being a hometown girl in the pageant, which takes place in Jersey.
Miss North Dakota Cara Mund
TODAY I interviewed for my dream job. I spoke from the heart and told the judges exactly how much this organization means to me❤️! I have my #MissAmerica Quality of Life interview tomorrow morning. Please continue to keep me in your thoughts and prayers! Thank you to @meredithboydcosmetics for helping me look my best and for giving me the confidence to take on the world! Thank you @shopkookoos for the beautiful #MissNorthDakota crown robe 👑
Her biggest role model is her mother, who was diagnosed with cancer three times.
Miss Illinois Abby Foster
What an experience! I just got to participate in the iconic Show Me Your Shoes Parade! ❤️💙 Seriously, one of my favorite moments from this week! #cubs #fosterfanclub #missillinois #shoutout2peyton #missamerica •• THANK YOU TO MISS TAMMY FOR MAKING MY BEAUTIFUL SHOES AND TO @melisesformals FOR MY DRESS!
Foster was voted on and chosen by America to be a part of the top 15 contestants.
1 Comment
Leave a Reply
YOU have MISS Mississippi pictured for Miss Missouri.