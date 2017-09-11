Miss America 2018 Pageant: Top 15 Contestants Revealed LIVE

Miss America 2018, Miss America 2018 Winners, Miss America 2018 Top 15 Contestants, Who Won Miss America 2018 Tonight Instagram/Miss America

Tonight is the 2018 Miss America Pageant and the current winner Savvy Shields will relinquish her crown to one lucky woman. Over the past week, the 51 contestants have competed in three nights of preliminary competitions and now the 51 have been narrowed down to the top 15 winners. Check out which contestants have been chosen to move on in the competition below as they are announced live.

And the top 14 semi-finalists chosen by the preliminary judges and the one semi-finalist chosen by America are …

Miss Tennessee Caty Davis

Her father was addicted to alcohol and opiods before ending his life in suicide.

Miss Virginia Cecili Weber

Weber believes in embracing womanhood and being a leader.

Miss Pennsylvania Katie Schreckengast

Last pic from this dream day 💙🎶🎷#MissPA #MissAmerica

A post shared by Miss Pennsylvania (@missamericapa) on

Katie Schreckengast was adopted from South Korea when she was just 6 months old.

Miss Louisiana Laryssa Bonacquisti

Laryssa Bonacquisti’s mother is a former Miss New Jersey.

Miss District of Columbia Briana Kinsey

In addition to competing in the Miss America pageant, Kinsey is also a Quality of Life Award Finalist and STEM Scholarship Finalist.

Miss Texas Margana Wood

She hopes to teach lessons of respect and accepting people’s differences.

Miss New Mexico Taylor Rey

Rey says she wants girls to speak up and have an opinion today.

Miss Alabama Jessica Procter

Today is the day. I can't believe I'm sitting here on the last day of my #MissAmerica experience with such a full heart, total calmness, absolute peace, and utter excitement. I never could have imagined we'd all get this close, or that I could feel so relaxed and peaceful about the end of a competition I've been working towards for so many years now. Our Father is so good and so are His plans, and I've never felt more covered in prayer by you all and covered in His love, regardless of what happens tonight. If I'm not Miss America, I know God has a different but equally impactful plan for my life and He wants me to stay Miss Alabama all year, come back home, and be the BEST Miss Alabama I can possibly be and serve my state with all I have – it's a win win.❤️ Thank you everyone for believing in me and cheering me on during this crazy journey – tonight we crown a new Miss America and I can guarantee you she will be stellar because every one of these new friends of mine are incredible!!!! I will forever cherish this experience, these friendships, and this organization!!☺️ Don't forget to watch LIVE tonight on ABC at 9/8c! #missalabama #missamerica #sayyestothejess

A post shared by Miss Alabama (@missamericaal) on

Procter is also this year’s Quality of Life Award Winner.

Miss Missouri Jennifer Davis

Davis comes from a very diverse family.

Miss Alaska Angelina Klapperich

She named her cat Compassion because her platform is being compassionate.

Miss Georgia Alyssa Beasley

Beasley has only been in this organization for two years and hasn’t been competing in pageants for a long time.

Miss South Carolina Suzi Roberts

Roberts would love to be a child advocate in the legislative process of America.

Miss New Jersey Kaitlyn Schoeffel

She loves being a hometown girl in the pageant, which takes place in Jersey.

Miss North Dakota Cara Mund

Her biggest role model is her mother, who was diagnosed with cancer three times.

Miss Illinois Abby Foster

Foster was voted on and chosen by America to be a part of the top 15 contestants.

Read More From Heavy

Miss America 2018 Contestants & Winner Predictions

Read More From Heavy

Miss America 2018 Pageant – How to Donate to Hurricane Irma & Harvey Victims
1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

Discuss on Facebook