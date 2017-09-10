Miss Minnesota 2017 Brianna Drevlow in Miss America 2018 Competition

Miss Minnesota 2017 Brianna Drevlow won in one of the talent competitions during the preliminaries for Miss America 2018 this past week. Tonight, she takes on the title, along with 50 other contestants.

Drevlow’s focuses are music and campaigning for juvenile arthritis as her platform. Her Miss Minnesota official bio describes her accomplishments in music as this:

Brianna recently finished her first year of graduate studies, pursuing a Masters in Music Composition from Bowling Green State University as a teaching assistant. She holds a Bachelor of Music degree from Concordia College and is a freelance composer and private music instructor. Brianna has studied the piano since the age of four and has performed at the Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City, is a featured artist on Minnesota Public Radio, and has performed on tour in Italy and France.

As for her cause, she started “Brenna’s Brigade: Juvenile Arthritis Awareness,” which has been inspired by her eight-year-old sister, Brenna, who battles arthritis. Drevlow makes it a point to advocate for the awareness of pediatric auto-immune diseases. She also provides a network of support for children and families who deal with arthritis. In addition to her own organization, Drevlow is also an ambassador for the Children’s Miracle Network and the Arthritis Foundation. And, her sister Brenna is not her only sister, as Drevlow is one of eleven children in her family. Chek out Drevlow with all her siblings in the below photo.

What inspired Drevlow to get into pageants was two women who were Miss Minnesotas. Growing up, she was inspired by both of them. In an Instagram post Drevlow talked about her connection to the two of them, writing this as a caption:

When I was a little girl, I was incredibly fortunate to have not one, but two very special Miss Minnesotas who mentored and inspired both my love of music and ultimately my own pageant journey. I have known both Kari and Kathryn since I was little and a piano student of their aunt, Marcia. We have shared many special family memories through the years, as you can see here! They have been role models to me and show so much love in everything they do. They are living and breathing reminders of the their saying, “The 3 G’s; Being Gracious, Genuine, and a Gift to Others,” which has become my own daily mantra.

Drevlow’s talent skills for her pageants are in classical piano.