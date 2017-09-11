Miss North Dakota Cara Mund, Miss America 2018 Winner: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

And your 2018 #MissAmerica is… @MissAmericaND!!!!! 🎉❤️👑 A post shared by Cara Mund (@missamerica) on Sep 10, 2017 at 8:02pm PDT

Tonight, the 2018 winner of Miss America was chosen by a judges panel, which was made up of country artist Thomas Rhett, singer Jordin Sparks, TV personality Maria Menounos, model Molly Sims, Olympian Tara Lipinski, former Miss America Nina Davuluri and People’s Jess Cagle. And, the winner who was picked was Miss North Dakota Cara Mund.

Check out our 5 Fast Facts on Mund below to get to know the new Miss America.

1. Mund’s Mother Has Battled Cancer Three Times

Happy Birthday to the woman who always put me before herself, taught me to live each day with purpose, and is consistently asked if she is my sister. Mom, you are my best friend and the woman I have always strived to one day be like. Thank you for being my outstanding mother, number one role model, and best friend. Love you forever and always ❤️ A post shared by Cara Mund (@cara_mund) on May 7, 2017 at 3:48pm PDT

During the Miss America Pageant, Mund said that her mother is her role model because she has persevered and battled cancer a total of three times.

2. Her Talent Is Jazz

For her talent in pageant competitions, Mund performs dance routines and tonight she performed a jazz dance. Mund says she has been dancing since 1996 and she is actually a national dance champion who trained for four summers with the Radio City Rockettes.

During the 2018 Miss America Pageant, Mund performed a self-choreographed Jazz dance to “The Way You Make Me Feel” by Michael Jackson.

3. She Is an Ivy League Graduate

As a Business, Entrepreneurship, and Organizations graduate, I love innovation! I am honored that as #MissNorthDakota, Honeycomb Sound LLC has excitedly provided its cutting edge wireless Bluetooth Speakers to each of the 2018 #MissAmerica National Contestants! This Honeycomb Speaker reflects a new audio speaker direction in terms of both style and innovation. #HoneycombSound A post shared by Miss North Dakota (@missamericand) on Aug 24, 2017 at 8:47am PDT

Mund is an Ivy League Honors Graduate from Brown University and, leading up to Miss America, she was a Quality of Life finalist.

She aspires to become the first elected female Governor of North Dakota, according to her Miss America Organization bio.

4. Two of Her Close Friends Battled Cancer When They Were Kids

Get involved with @makeawishamerica by contacting your local chapter! Make-A-Wish children are often @cmnhospitals children! Through the #MissAmerica Organization, I make both miracles happen and wishes come true! #MissNorthDakota #wishescometrue #miracleshappen A post shared by Miss North Dakota (@missamericand) on Aug 16, 2017 at 7:23pm PDT

Not only has Mund’s mother dealt with cancer, Mund has had two friends who have battled cancer and one of them passed away from the disease. On her Instagram account, Mund posted a photo of herself from when she was just 5 years old. This was the caption:

Over the next 18 years, you will go through numerous trials and tribulations. In 2007 two of your classmates, Amber DesRoches and Kayla Hillestad, will battle cancer. On your 14th birthday, Amber’s battle will end. At her funeral, all memorials will go to the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Kayla will be in the wish granting process, but her wish will be more expensive than average. Knowing that the power of a wish could restore Kayla’s sense of hope, you will take action … To raise the money needed for Kayla’s wish, you will become the founder of North Dakota’s Annual Make-A-Wish Fashion Show. What will start as a simple fundraiser for Kayla will evolve into an annual event that is more than just a fashion show. Within 10 years, your event will include 23 North Dakota Wish Kids, involve 47 businesses, and you will independently raise over $78,500 to make wishes come true for North Dakota children.

5. She Is Set to Start Law School at the University of Notre Dame

I have been practicing my talent since 1996! Here is a practice #tbt of my first dance solo to “It's Raining Men”. I am fairly certain I spent more time taking photos in my costume than actually dancing. 😂 Who knew I was preparing for the Atlantic City weather even back then? ☔️💃🏻👑#MissAmerica #MissNorthDakota A post shared by Miss North Dakota (@missamericand) on Aug 24, 2017 at 6:02pm PDT

Mund will carry out her duties for one year as Miss America and then she will move on to be in law school at the University of Notre Dame. When she attends law school, she hopes to attain a Juris Doctorate.