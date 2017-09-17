‘Modern Family’ Emmys Nominations: ABC Series Only Has 3

ABC

Once a darling at the Primetime Emmy Awards, ABC’s beloved Modern Family was only nominated for four Emmys this year. The show is about to start its ninth season and is the most high-profile nominee for Outstanding Comedy Series, an award it has already won five times.

Modern Family has already won 22 Emmys in its eight-season run out of 80 nominations. Its first five seasons all won Outstanding Comedy Series, tying the record with Fraiser. All eight season of the show have also earned at least a nomination for the top comedy category.

However, its recent seasons have seen the nomination count dwindling. Modern Family hasn’t won an award since the 2015 Emmys, when its sound team won Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. The last time an actor won for the show was in 2014, when Ty Burrell picked up Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Aside from Burrell, the only other actors on the show to win Emmys in the past are Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet. And despite the show’s success abroad, it has only won a single Golden Globe – Best TV Comedy/Musical Series in 2012.

Here’s a look at the small collection of nominations Modern Family earned this year.

Outstanding Comedy Series

Every season of Modern Family has been nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series by the TV Academy, almost out of habit. While other shows come and go, Modern Family has stuck around. The series won the Emmy for its first five seasons, tying a record with Fraiser. It’s possible that the show could break that record this year, but it has stiff competition, including from VEEP (HBO), which has won the previous two years.

Modern Family is also one of only two broadcast comedies up for the award. In addition to VEEP, the other nominees are Black-ish (ABC), Master of None (Netflix), Atlanta (FX), Silicon Valley (HBO) and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix).

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series – Ty Burrell (“Grab It”)

Ty Burrell has been nominated for his hilarious performance as Phil Dunphy after every season of Modern Family. However, he’s only won the award twice. He first won back in 2011, then finally repeated in 2014. Notably, Ed O’Neill, Eric Stonestreet and Jesse Tyler Ferguson have also been nominated in this category. In 2012, all four of them competed against each other! Stonestreet won in 2010 and 2012.

This year, Burrell is the only Modern Family nominee in the category for the third consecutive year. His competition includes last year’s winner Louie Anderson of Baskets (FX) and last year’s nominees Tituss Burgess of Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix); and Tony Hale and Matt Walsh of VEEP (HBO). Alec Baldwin, who parodied President Donald Trump on Saturday Night Live (NBC) was also nominated.

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation – Stephen Tibbo, Brian R. Harman & Dean Okrand for “Basketball”

The only Creative Arts Emmy Modern Family was up for was Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation. Stephen Tibbo, Brian Harman and Dean Okrand won the award in 2010, 2012 and 2015 (with David Torres). This season, they were nominated for the episode “Basketball.”

Unfortunately, the team lost to Mozart in the Jungle (Amazon). Other sound teams up for the award were Silicon Valley (HBO), VEEP (HBO) and Master of None (Netflix).