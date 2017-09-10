Molly Sims Husband Scott Stuber & Kids

Happy Labor Day! #making memories #summer2017 #hamptons #myhappyplace ##tribeof5 😍🌟 A post shared by Molly Sims (@mollybsims) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:40am PDT

Molly Sims is a model and actress, who is now a mother of three children under five years old. She and husband Scott Stuber have three children together – baby Grey Douglas, Scarlett May, 2, and Brooks Alan, 4. And, Sims, who has worked in the entertainment industry for 39 years, according to People, said that putting her career on hold to have kids was a very difficult decision. However, she admitted:

It’s the best feeling in the world — your heart just gets bigger with them, and I’m proud that I was able to do it. My family is my little village. I really do feel like my fairy tale came true.

Having a family was not an easy journey for Simms, as she told Us Weekly she actually went through IVF fertility treatments twice before naturally getting pregnant right after her wedding. Simms revealed:

Honestly I got pregnant on my honeymoon! I think because we had froze, and because I had in the back of my mind a safety blanket — a safety net — I got pregnant … There are a lot of dark moments … it’s sure not easy, and I got very, very lucky to find my prince and to have my family.

Simms and Stuber made the decision to freeze several embryos in 2011.

So, who is the man that Sims decided to settle down with and make a family? Stuber is a film producer and the two got married on September 24, 2011. Previously, in 2008, Stuber was actually married to actress Rachel Nichols, but the marriage ended in divorce within the year. When the couple split, People reported that the culprit was irreconcilable differences.

Stuber’s credentials are very impressive, as he is quite accomplished in Hollywood. In 2004, Stuber was Co-President of production at Universal Pictures and he later morphed into Stuber/Parent Productions with his partner at Universal Pictures, Mary Parent. Stuber then moved on to Universal Studios as a producer and had movies including Role Models; Welcome Home, Roscoe Jenkins; Identity Thief; Central Intelligence; Ted; Patriots Day and The Break Up under his belt.