Montia Sabbag: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mystery woman in sex video with #KevinHart is revealed to be "traveling stripper" #MontiaSabbag, 27, who he met during wild weekend in Vegas and has never seen again – TMZ reports that the extortionist tried to get one media outlet to pay $15 MILLION for the video 📹🛌🔞 www.honeygerman.com A post shared by HONEY GERMAN (@honeygerman) on Sep 19, 2017 at 5:48am PDT

Kevin Hart has been caught up in a cheating and extortion scandal with a mystery woman in a video. Today, TMZ has confirmed that the woman in the video is a 27-year-old named Montia Sabbag, who also spells her name Montiah Sabagg. Get to know more about Sabagg, Hart’s relationship with his wife, and the scandal in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Sabbag Is a Stripper

When it comes to Sabbag’s involvement in the scandal, TMZ has identified her as the girl who is seen in a provocative video with actor Kevin Hart. She is a stripper who lives in California and supposedly had a “wild weekend” with Hart in Las Vegas, August 2017.

2. According to Sabbag, She Did Not Shoot the Video of her Encounter with Hart

3. Hart Issued a Public Apology to His Family Over the Scandal

4. Ex-Wife Torrei Hart Has Spoken Out About Hart

5. This Isn’t the First Cheating Scandal that Hart Has Been Involved In With Wife Eniko Parrish