‘My Baby Is Gone!’: Meet the Cast of Lifetime’s New Movie

The new Lifetime original movie airs on Labor Day, featuring another story of a mother who has unknowingly put her baby in danger. In My Baby Is Gone!, former CSI star Elisabeth Harnois stars as a mother who befriends another pregnant mother, only to learn that she’s not as friendly as she seems. The film debuts on Monday, September 4 at 8:00 p.m. ET. Read on for a preview of the movie and to meet the cast.

In the movie, Emily (Harnois) introduces herself to a new neighbor, Kelly (Anna Van Hooft). When she sees that Kelly is also pregnant, she hopes that they will become close friends. At first, everything turns out great, but then she learns out too late that Kelly is really faking her pregnancy and wants to steal Kelly’s baby!

The plot isn’t based on a true story, but it’s a tried-and-true formula for Lifetime. Other films like A Surrogate’s Nightmare and Nanny Nightmare have all featured mothers facing their worst fears.

Actor Steve Bacic of Seduced by a Stranger makes his directing debut with My Baby Is Gone!.

Here’s the main cast of My Baby Is Gone!.

Elisabeth Harnois as Emily

Elisabeth Harnois, who plays Emily, is best known for starring as Morgan Brody on CSI: Crime Scene Investigation from 2011 to 2015. She also appeared in the CSI: Immortality TV movie that aired in September 2015. Harnois also starred on One Tree Hill, Point Pleasant and Miami Medical. You can follow her on Twitter.

Anna Van Hooft as Kelly

Anna Van Hooft, who plays the villainous Kelly, recently starred in Warcraft: The Beginning as Aloman. She has also been seen on TV in Love At First Bark, Cedar Cove, The Perfect Bride, Real Murders: An Aurora Teagarden Mystery, Arrow and Fringe. You can follow here on Twitter and Instagram. She’s now working on The CW’s upcoming Life Sentence.

Ryan S. Williams as Peter Jones

Ryan Williams has been seen in several TV movies, including Sleepwalking In Suburbia

and Get Out Alive. He’s also had small roles in CW shows shot in Canada, like Arrow</i, Supernatural and Beauty and the Beast.

PREMIERE DATE: Monday, September 4, 2017

TIME: 8 p.m. ET

OTHER AIRINGS:

Tuesday, September 5 at 12:02 a.m. ET

CHANNEL: Lifetime (To find out what channel Lifetime is for you, click here to go to TVGuide.com and change your provider under “TV Listings.”)

PLOT: “Emily, who is seven months pregnant, quickly becomes friends with her new neighbour, Kelly, who is also pregnant. They seem to have a lot in common and both look forward to the arrival of their new babies. Little does Emily know that Kelly has been faking her pregnancy in order to get close to Emily so she can steal her baby!”

CREDITS:

Directed by Steve Bacic

Written by Amy Katherine Taylor

Executive Producers: Sebastian Battro, Tom Berry, Elizabeth Cullen, Sean Dwyer, Breanne Hartley

Producers: Gilles LaPlante, Nicole Reid

Production Companies: Pender Street Pictures 4, Pokeprod & Reel One International