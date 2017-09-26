‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Season 4 Release Date: 2017 Premiere Time & Channel

Photo: Skip Bolen ©2017 CBS Broadcasting, Inc. All Rights Reserved

Tonight is the season 4 premiere of NCIS: New Orleans. Get to know more about the new season, cast spoilers, and details on when the show airs. Read on below for details.

PREMIERE DATE: September 26, 2017

PREMIERE TIME: 10 – 11 p.m. ET/PT

TV CHANNEL: CBS – Check with your local TV provider (Verizon FIOS, Optimum, etc.) for the exact channel number. You can also click here to check out all CBS affiliate stations in various locations.

LIVE STREAM: Click here to check out how to watch the show online via live stream.

MAIN CAST:

Scott Bakula (Special Agent Dwayne Pride)

Lucas Black (Special Agent Christopher Lasalle)

Rob Kerkovich (Forensic Agent Sebastian Lund)

Daryl “Chill” Mitchell (Patton Plame)

Shalita Grant (Special Agent Sonja Percy)

Vanessa Ferlito (Special Agent Tammy Gregorio)

CCH Pounder (Dr. Loretta Wade)

RECURRING & GUEST CAST:

Becky Ann Baker (Supervisory Special Agent Paula Boyd)

Amanda Warren (Mayor Zena Taylor)

Matt Servito (NOPD Captain Estes)

Tim Guinee (DHS Agent Lamont)

Diany Rodriguez (DHS Agent Garcia)

Nicolas Coucke (Deleon)

Eric Johann (Pritchett)

Brian Matny (Boat Captain)

Major Dodge (Patron)

Steven Waldren (Officer Roy)

Todras Sam (Young NRC Agent)

PREMIERE EPISODE TITLE & OFFICIAL CBS SYNOPSIS: “Rogue Nation” – While Pride remains on probation six weeks after his rogue takedown of the corrupt Mayor Hamilton, his team is closely monitored by Supervisory Special Agent Paula Boyd (Becky Ann Baker). Also, when the FBI arrives to run lead on a case involving a stolen big rig of nuclear waste, the team must secretly investigate from the sidelines.

EPISODE 2 TITLE & OFFICIAL CBS SYNOPSIS: “The Asset” – Pride and his team join forces with FBI Director Isler (Derek Webster) after a Russian operative, who’s in the states to provide intelligence on sleeper agents, disappears after his Navy escort is murdered. Also, Tammy partners with former sleeper agent Eva Azarova (Cassidy Freeman) to locate the missing operative who Eva has known since childhood.

EPISODE 3 TITLE: OFFICIAL CBS SYNOPSIS: “Dead Man Calling” – The NCIS team investigates the copycat murder of an unsolved case from 150 years ago that spawned a legendary New Orleans ghost story. Also, Gregorio is spooked when the case is connected to a recent séance and a local medium.

SOCIAL MEDIA:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NCISNewOrleans

Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/NCISNewOrleans

Instagram: @ncisnola

CBS Twitter: http://twitter.com/CBS